Keep patients moving toward therapy with one connected operation Patient access doesn't break at one step. Across referral intake, coverage, prior authorization, affordability and patient communication, work moves sequentially through disconnected channels. Cases stall, visibility drops, patients lose momentum and nearly four in ten specialty prescriptions never reach a paid fill.¹ Cognizant® Patient Hub Operations, built on NVIDIA accelerated computing and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, brings that work into one connected operation. AI agents advance routine work in parallel, while healthcare-experienced specialists handle exceptions and own every regulated decision. Designed to reduce time to therapy from about 30 days to less than seven,² it helps hubs serve more patients with less manual effort.