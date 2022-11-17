Cognizant Patient Hub Operations
Capabilities
Built on NVIDIA accelerated computing
NVIDIA architects worked alongside Cognizant teams, from model tuning to voice training. The offering uses NVIDIA Speech NIM™ microservices, NVIDIA NeMo™ Guardrails and NVIDIA Nemotron™ language models customized for patient access and life sciences. ³
Cognizant combines the domain knowledge, processes and specialists that turn the technology into a working operation, on a reusable foundation designed to shorten deployment and lower the cost of scaling.
Key benefits
Better outcomes for patients and programs
- Shorter time to therapy: Targeting less than seven days from prescription to therapy, down from about 30.²
- Fewer cases stalled between steps: Cases are tracked across the journey, helping teams keep momentum and give patients clearer next steps.
- Greater capacity as programs grow: AI and AI-assisted preparation are expected to reduce overall work effort by up to 45%, freeing capacity for more patients.²
- Better operating economics: Shifting routine work to AI supports a more efficient cost model as brands, volumes and programs scale.
Notes
¹ BrightInsight + Claritas Rx: Abandonment and discontinuation variation in specialty drugs.
² Targets and estimates based on Cognizant analysis and testing of current patient access workflows and call and case volumes.
³ NVIDIA NIM™, part of NVIDIA AI Enterprise, is a set of easy-to-use microservices designed for secure, reliable deployment of high-performance AI model inferencing across clouds, data centers and workstations.
Getting started
Start focused, scale with results
Latest thinking
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Let's discuss where work slows in your patient access operation and how to start.