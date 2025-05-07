How AI is reshaping life sciences consumer engagement

Figure 2

Base: 8,451 respondents in the US, UK, Germany and Australia

Source: Cognizant Research

Older consumers are the biggest AI enthusiasts in learning about life sciences products

While our global cross-industry research study revealed higher AI comfort among younger consumers, the inverse is true in life sciences. Older generations are significantly more inclined to use AI and digital technologies like their mobile phones to learn about life sciences products.

The biggest gaps between the oldest and youngest consumers are in the prescription medications and health monitoring markets. In prescription drugs, the AII score for consumers aged 55+ exceeds the youngest cohort (18 – 24) by more than 20 points, and in health monitoring, the gap is 22 points.

The reason is clear: Older consumers are more likely to be taking a prescription drug. According to the UK’s National Health Service, less than 20% of consumers between the ages of 16 and 24 take a prescription drug , compared with over 60% of those aged between 55 and 64.

In health monitoring, younger consumers are more likely to own wearable devices; however, solutions such as personal alarms and telecare monitoring systems are considerably more prevalent among older individuals. As such, older consumers are more apt to have weathered the challenges of finding the best solution for their needs.

The only product area that deviates from this trend is condition diagnosis. Here, 35- to 44-year-olds are the most inclined to use AI-powered product discovery. This aligns with the age when many consumers first start getting screening and diagnosis services. For example, diabetes screening in the US is recommended for people turning 35, while in the UK, annual health checks to screen out common health issues such as diabetes and heart disease begin at 40.

Prescription drugs capture the least AI interest

The prescription medication sector has the lowest AII score in the learn phase. As one consumer said, “I really want to rely on medical professionals for [prescribing medications] rather than AI … and check for any drug interactions, as well.”

Even those inclined to use AI to learn about prescription drugs will have limited opportunities to do so, which is reflected in its low technology comfort score. Many regions have strict regulatory restrictions on pharma advertising—a valuable source of data for AI agent-driven discovery. Advertising any prescribed medication to consumers is illegal in the UK. The US is one of the few jurisdictions to permit direct-to-consumer advertising for restricted medications although with strict limitations imposed on it.

As a result, the pharmaceuticals sector will likely see a significantly lower rate of AI adoption in the coming years.

Consumers want AI help with wellness decisions

Meanwhile, consumers’ perception of AI is much more positive when it comes to learning about wellness products, where consumer choice takes primacy over practitioner advice. Not only is wellness the one product area whose total AII score exceeds the global average, but the industry comfort component of the index is four points higher than in prescription medications.

The wellness product category is similar to the retail sector; in both, consumers highlight difficulties finding the best product for their needs and cluttered options driving decision fatigue. They are all too eager for a tool that will sift through online advertisements, ingredient information and reviews to discover what will really whiten their teeth, calm their stomach or clear their congestion.

Consumer health companies have a significant opportunity to get on the radar of AI agents and ensure their products and services feature prominently in the discovery phase.

Conversational AI is the tool of choice

Of the three AI tools in our study, consumers voice a clear preference for conversational AI when it comes to researching and learning about life sciences options. While older consumers show more willingness than others to use voice assistants, conversational AI remains the top choice across all age groups.

This is probably because conversational AI can mimic the experience of conferring with a medical practitioner. Imagine a consumer describing a dermatological issue to conversational AI, which then recommends a serum, offers tips on proper use and suggests additional options if the original treatment doesn’t resolve the issue.