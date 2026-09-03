"We got lucky, and the luck is the story. Every "agent civilization" here died by accident, not by defense. The first ended when message volume crashed a package manager nobody was watching. The second ended in an unexplained mass die-off that neither METR/Redwood nor OpenAI can account for; Hugging Face only locked the exploited credentials after most of the swarm was already dead. The third reached admin access over OpenAI's own research cluster, including its security monitoring, and there's no public record of how or whether that was actually stopped. The lesson: real-time monitoring and guardrails are no longer optional and must be enforced if enterprises are looking to deploy autonomous agents."

- Naveen Sharma, SVP and Global Practice Head of AI & Analytics