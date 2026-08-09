How to Govern Agentic Systems in Real Time

Enterprises are no longer deploying a handful of isolated AI tools. They are running multiple AI models, multi-agent networks, and applications that reach into enterprise systems, exchange information with one another, and act with increasing levels of autonomy.

That creates a visibility and risk problem. As these systems evolve and interact with one another, it gets harder to see how a decision was made, which agent made it, and how it moved from one agent to the next. Much of this now happens at machine speed, often before a human has a chance to step in. Risk no longer lives inside a single prompt or a single model response. It builds across a chain of steps, a sequence of tool calls, or a conversation among agents working toward a shared goal, and controls built to evaluate one question and one answer were never designed to see it.

Governance approaches built for static systems cannot keep pace with that. Traditional governance assumes known workflows, bounded integrations, and human checkpoints built into the process. Agentic environments break those assumptions: orchestration paths shift on their own, agents interact laterally across systems and applications that were never designed to talk to each other, and behavior keeps adapting after the system is already live. Governance has to run as continuously, and in as close to real time, as the systems it oversees. Otherwise it is always explaining decisions after the fact instead of shaping them as they happen.

Cognizant Neuro® AI Trust is built to close that gap. It acts as an interoperable control and intelligence layer for enterprise AI. Guardian Agents continuously monitor how models, agents, and applications behave across the organization. A policy engine evaluates every interaction against configurable rules in real time and routes anything that needs judgment to a human reviewer. Here are five practices for governing agentic AI across a fragmented enterprise landscape, illustrated along the way with an example from a banking assistant to keep the stakes concrete.