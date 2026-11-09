Sanofi achieves digital resilience with continuous application modernization

Pod model: Govern, design and prioritize

For REVAMP, specific application-focused pods were defined to act as the program’s governance and technical design authority. Each pod assessed applications, defined the appropriate remediation path and applied Gartner’s 7 Rs framework: rehost, relocate, replatform, refactor, repurchase, retire and retain.

By bringing together business, architecture and delivery stakeholders, the pod model of REVAMP created a clear decision-making rhythm, prioritized the remediation pipeline and packaged work into execution-ready waves. This ensured the program moved quickly—but also moved in the right direction.

Factory model: Execute at scale

Once prioritized, applications moved into a factory-based delivery model designed for repeatable execution. Independent delivery lanes focused on application decommissioning, technology upgrades, standards alignment and cloud migration.

This structure enabled multiple remediation activities to progress in parallel, reducing bottlenecks and improving delivery predictability. Standardized patterns, reusable approaches and execution playbooks helped teams deliver consistently across a diverse application landscape.

The factory model accelerated the reduction of Sanofi’s on-premises footprint, supported data center consolidation objectives and enabled asset decommissioning at more than double the rate originally forecast for the program.

Industrialization journey: Prove, scale and sustain

The operating model was first validated through a 10-application pilot, which proved the approach and established repeatable governance, delivery patterns and reusable assets for wider adoption.

By the end of year two, more than 800 applications and 6,460 infrastructure assets had been decommissioned, while over 400 applications were modernized for continued business use. By year three, the model had scaled further, with more than 1,400 applications and 12,400 assets decommissioned, and 566 applications modernized.

More important, the program was underpinned by a dedicated Lifecycle Management stream, to equip the key stakeholders with the tools and cross-unit visibility needed to sustain these results over time and embed a proactive mindset toward obsolescence management - enabling Sanofi to maintain application obsolescence below 15% and continue modernizing its technology estate.

Five drivers of success

The success of the REVAMP program resulted from a combination of governance, stakeholder engagement, industrialized delivery and a shared commitment to transformation. Together, these factors enabled Sanofi and Cognizant to move beyond one-time remediation efforts and establish a sustainable capability for managing application obsolescence at scale. Drivers of success included:

1. One team, one mission

From the outset, Sanofi and Cognizant operated as a single, integrated team united by a common objective: reduce application obsolescence while accelerating modernization and business value. That was a deliberate choice by Sanofi. It gave the team room to propose, test and change tack as the work progressed. Traditional client-supplier boundaries were replaced by a culture of shared ownership, transparency and mutual accountability.

Decision-making was collaborative, challenges were addressed collectively and successes were celebrated together. This strong partnership fostered trust across all levels of the organization, enabling faster decisions, greater alignment and a relentless focus on outcomes. The program's success became a shared responsibility rather than a contractual obligation.

2. Business partnership and stakeholder alignment

Like many large-scale transformation programs, the initiative faced typical early resistance from application owners focused on day-to-day business priorities. Rather than treating this as a governance issue, the program introduced dedicated business partners who understood both the technology landscape and the business context to connect the dots.

Business partners worked proactively with application owners to identify modernization opportunities that minimized disruption to business operations. By demonstrating value, reducing perceived risk and aligning remediation activities to business outcomes, they transformed skepticism into engagement. Over time, application owners evolved from program participants into active advocates, creating a sustained and expanding pipeline of transformation opportunities.

3. Building a transformation community to nurture the change management

Sustaining momentum across a global enterprise required more than governance and delivery. It required a movement. Sanofi established a dedicated change management function to build awareness, engagement and enthusiasm across the organization.

Application owners were empowered to become transformation champions, supported by KPI dashboards, personalized obsolescence insights, targeted communications and a genuine feedback loop that gave them a voice in shaping the program's evolution to reflect their day-to-day realities. Success stories were shared through town halls, leadership updates and recognition events, creating a culture where modernization became a collective achievement rather than an isolated technology initiative.

This sense of community generated positive momentum, increased participation and helped embed lifecycle management as a shared organizational responsibility.

4. From reactive remediation to predictive management

Historically, application obsolescence had been addressed reactively, often after technology risks and technical debt had already accumulated. The program fundamentally changed this approach by introducing a proactive and predictive operating model.

Advanced dashboards and portfolio insights provided early visibility into applications and assets approaching obsolescence, enabling intervention before risks materialized. Automated alerts prompted application owners to take timely action, while rigorous improvements in application portfolio management (APM) data quality provided unprecedented transparency into ownership, lifecycle status and remediation requirements.

This shift from reactive problem-solving to proactive portfolio management transformed application health from a periodic exercise into an ongoing business discipline.

Crucially, application portfolio management data-quality improvements, predictive insights and automated alerts were designed not only to clear the existing backlog, but to prevent obsolescence from building up again. By embedding lifecycle management into day-to-day operations, Sanofi can address risks early and avoid having to launch another large-scale remediation program in the years ahead.

5. Technology roadmaps and standardized engineering patterns

A critical enabler of scale was the creation of REVAMP technology roadmaps and standardized engineering patterns. The roadmaps established a clear target-state architecture, defining the strategic direction for cloud adoption, technology modernization, platform rationalization and application lifecycle management.

Complementing these roadmaps were reusable engineering patterns covering cloud migration, integration, security, technology upgrades and application modernization. Every application was assessed against the roadmap and aligned to the most appropriate pattern, whether the outcome was migration, remediation, replacement, retention or retirement.

This standards-driven approach accelerated decision-making, reduced delivery risk and ensured architectural consistency across hundreds of applications. More importantly, it transformed individual remediation efforts into strategic building blocks that continuously advanced Sanofi's long-term technology vision.