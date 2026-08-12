Regis supports clinical teams with generative AI, reducing daily review time

Engineering a clinically trustworthy assistant

With such lengthy documents to handle, designing the AI to know how to process over 200 pages of notes required careful testing. The techniques used ensured the model could process the material in segments while never losing the thread of information, which was then reassembled to be analyzed by an extensive custom prompt. The prompting runs to several pages of logic, structured like a natural-language code where each small linguistic choice holds significant importance in achieving the required outcome.

Tuning was treated as an ongoing scientific process, not simply a one-time configuration. We worked iteratively to achieve the required precision expected by the Regis clinical team.

Benchmarking a gold standard

We used a benchmarking process designed with a senior panel of clinicians who decided on a set of control answers across a range of health categories. The AI assistant’s outputs were compared to those of a registered nurse as well as to a default Microsoft Copilot baseline, covering clinical concerns such as agitation, medication, infection and non-regular medication. While the model matched or exceeded a registered nurse baseline for a majority of categories, the benchmarking process is repeated on a regular basis to monitor ongoing performance. Maintaining high confidence in the AI assistant’s abilities helps Regis and its teams know how best to feel supported by the tool so they can do the very human work of supporting residents in care.

Preparing clinicians for an AI assistant

The rollout went beyond technical excellence, requiring a holistic change management program that was critical to adoption. Regis understood that the introduction of AI created uncertainty for some staff and that building trust was essential.

The program focused on addressing these concerns early, building an understanding of the AI assistant not as a replacement, but as a supportive tool. The goal was to give staff the ability to spend more time with residents, focusing on human outcomes over operational tasks. This approach has proven successful, with uptake considered very strong compared to previous system rollouts. Nearly 60% of staff are now frequent users, utilizing the tool daily or several times a week. Regis continues to work with hesitant staff to build their confidence and familiarity with the tool.