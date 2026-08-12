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Case study
Healthcare case study
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Regis supports clinical teams with generative AI, reducing daily review time

Regis Aged Care’s new generative AI assistant cuts clinical handover review from two to three hours to under an hour, giving team members more time with residents.

At a glance

Industry
Healthcare

Location
Australia

Challenge

Regis Aged Care’s new generative AI assistant cuts clinical handover review from two to three hours to under an hour, allowing staff to spend more time with residents.

Success Highlights

  • From two to three hours to under an hour to review 200+ pages of handover notes 
  • Zero hallucinations across trials with accuracy at or above a registered nurse baseline
  • Across more than 70 homes, senior clinicians rated the assistant "very easy" to use

The challenge

Regis Aged Care is one of Australia’s largest residential aged care providers, supporting thousands of residents across more than 70 homes. Every shift begins with an essential handover process for staff to understand the needs of every resident across the 24-hour cycle. With handover notes at any given residence covering 200-plus pages of clinical notes, reviewing can take up to two to three hours per day. The operational load was becoming substantial for team members and an impediment to maximizing the time spent directly working with residents.

Designing for truly human outcomes

Regis leadership knew they were tackling a significant challenge but decided the best test of AI was to solve a problem that supports its team to do the most important—and human—work. So, they decided to take on the highest-value question in the business: how to compress daily handover review without losing a single clinical signal. Regis set three keys to the challenge that had to be achieved for the project to succeed:

  • Clinical precision: The AI must surface every resident and every issue, avoiding bias and with a zero-tolerance approach to hallucination risk
  • Safe integration: The AI capability needed to sit within the existing technology ecosystem used by frontline staff across the country
  • Genuine adoption: The tool must be intuitive enough that time-constrained staff would adopt the system and feel confident using it day in, day out

Our approach

Cognizant worked closely with Regis to understand the lived experiences of residents and the daily challenges faced by staff, establishing a deep engagement from the start to genuinely understand both the opportunity and the risks. Through a series of workshops and technical explorations, the teams worked together to identify the specific, complex business challenge that would deliver the most value and serve as a launchpad for future AI initiatives.

The collaborative process was essential for designing and delivering a clinically trustworthy generative AI assistant that ingests clinical progress notes, produces structured summaries for each resident and answers both standard and ad hoc queries through a familiar chat interface.

Beginning with a proof of concept in two Regis homes, a trial was conducted with a solution built on Microsoft Copilot Studio with the authentication and security controls required for a healthcare environment. Following the successful trial, the solution was moved into full production across the Regis network.

Doctor checking hand of a elderly women
Engineering a clinically trustworthy assistant

With such lengthy documents to handle, designing the AI to know how to process over 200 pages of notes required careful testing. The techniques used ensured the model could process the material in segments while never losing the thread of information, which was then reassembled to be analyzed by an extensive custom prompt. The prompting runs to several pages of logic, structured like a natural-language code where each small linguistic choice holds significant importance in achieving the required outcome.

Tuning was treated as an ongoing scientific process, not simply a one-time configuration. We worked iteratively to achieve the required precision expected by the Regis clinical team.

Benchmarking a gold standard

We used a benchmarking process designed with a senior panel of clinicians who decided on a set of control answers across a range of health categories. The AI assistant’s outputs were compared to those of a registered nurse as well as to a default Microsoft Copilot baseline, covering clinical concerns such as agitation, medication, infection and non-regular medication. While the model matched or exceeded a registered nurse baseline for a majority of categories, the benchmarking process is repeated on a regular basis to monitor ongoing performance. Maintaining high confidence in the AI assistant’s abilities helps Regis and its teams know how best to feel supported by the tool so they can do the very human work of supporting residents in care.

Preparing clinicians for an AI assistant

The rollout went beyond technical excellence, requiring a holistic change management program that was critical to adoption. Regis understood that the introduction of AI created uncertainty for some staff and that building trust was essential.

The program focused on addressing these concerns early, building an understanding of the AI assistant not as a replacement, but as a supportive tool. The goal was to give staff the ability to spend more time with residents, focusing on human outcomes over operational tasks. This approach has proven successful, with uptake considered very strong compared to previous system rollouts. Nearly 60% of staff are now frequent users, utilizing the tool daily or several times a week. Regis continues to work with hesitant staff to build their confidence and familiarity with the tool.

“Be ambitious about the question you want answered. Don’t limit yourself in terms of what you think is possible. Be willing to deal with a lot of curly issues, knowing you’ll be in a better place for what comes next.”

—Imtiaz Bhayat, Chief Information Officer, Regis Aged Care

Business outcomes

Having met stringent requirements, including zero hallucinations, the Regis AI assistant was deemed a success and has expanded from its two-site trial into full production across all Regis Aged Care Homes. Around two hours per clinician per day are saved; across more than 70 homes, this translates into thousands of hours annually redirected toward safer, more timely care for the residents.

  • From two to three hours to under an hour: Reviewing 200-plus pages of handover notes is now a task that takes under an hour for staff to review. 
  • Zero hallucinations in trial: Through rigorous technical design, prompt engineering and benchmarking, no hallucinations occurred across the trials and accuracy of note review was the same or better than the registered nurse baseline on the majority of clinical note categories
  • Ease-of-use rating: Most senior clinicians rated the AI assistant “very easy” to use, with daily or several-times-weekly usage by close to 60% of users, with hundreds of thousands of interactions logged since launch
A group of elederly people consulting a doctor
Foundations for enhanced care

Regis notes it is seeing the greatest value not on a dashboard but in the quality of care. Residents who need the most care are identified and reached faster. Senior clinicians are seeing the value in spending more time with people, not paperwork. As an organization, Regis sees human value in taking on an ambitious AI deployment and doing so responsibly.

About Regis Aged Care

Regis Aged Care is one of Australia’s largest providers of residential aged care, working across a national network to deliver person-centered care that embraces the experience of aging. For more information, visit www.regis.com.au

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