EintrachtTech implements an AI-powered visitor flow management system

Handling visitor flow at the stadium on busy match days

Like most large sports and entertainment venues, Deutsche Bank Park faces challenges around handling visitor flow at busy times. On match days, the entry gates open two hours before kickoff, and visitors tend to leave in a tight, 30-minute timeframe after the match. This results in long queues at entrance and exit gates, and at the kiosks inside the stadium.

It’s a similar story at concerts and other events, creating several challenges. Long wait times impact the visitor experience—fans would much rather settle in with a beer and a bratwurst than stand in line waiting to be admitted. Large crowds also create heightened security risks, especially if there aren’t enough stewards available to ensure things go smoothly. Lastly, long queues at gates and kiosks mean less revenue for Eintracht and its catering partners.

Eintracht’s independent digital subsidiary, EintrachtTech, was asked to find a flow management solution to improve queue management in specific areas of the stadium. It collaborated with Cognizant to develop an IoT and AI-based solution.