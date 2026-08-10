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AI Builder Brief - Publication 1

August 5, 2026

10 mins read

 

Welcome to the first edition of The AI Builder Brief, your curated guide to the enterprise AI developments that matter. Every issue cuts through the noise with the most important AI stories, research, and reports, interpreted by Cognizant’s AI leaders to explain why they matter in plain terms. In this edition, we explore how AI is reshaping the labor market, the rise of sovereign open-weight models, the importance of AI-ready data, the future of autonomous agents, and emerging AI-powered cyber threats. Subscribe to ensure you never miss an issue.

Revelio Labs, a workforce analytics company, has introduced a new monthly AI Labor Market Tracker to measure how AI is influencing hiring, pay, and career progression over time and balance broader narratives with ongoing market evidence. 

According to Revelio, job postings in the most AI-exposed occupations have fallen 42% relative to the least-exposed since ChatGPT's launch in 2022. Employment effects are sharpest for early-career workers (aged 22-25), who've seen the steepest relative decline. At the same time, companies adopting AI are growing headcount 27% faster than non-adopters, though that growth skews heavily senior (31% vs. 6% for junior roles), and the wage premium once paid for AI-exposed skills has eroded to roughly zero from about 2% pre-ChatGPT.  

EXECUTIVE'S TAKE

"The data makes something we've long argued measurable: AI adoption pays off for organizations, but only if the workforce transition is managed deliberately. Without a plan for junior talent and skills pipelines, the gains concentrate at the top while the entry-level pathway erodes. "

- Simone Crymes, Chief of Staff to the CEO

Open weight models like Kimi K3 are now competitive on most benchmarks with frontier models. For example, they have caught up on accuracy in Life Sciences, in some cases at a tenth of the cost of top proprietary models. 

EXECUTIVE'S TAKE

"This is starting to have major implications on sovereign AI strategies: any country can now run a state-of-the-art model, reducing their licensing and operational costs, and fine tune the models as they wish. 

Sovereign AI decisions are no longer just about licensing costs, they're becoming a strategic choice about which country's technology stack you depend on."

- Babak Hodjat, Chief AI Officer

According to a survey by Gartner: “Sixty-three percent of organizations either do not have or are unsure if they have the right data management practices for AI.”

EXECUTIVE'S TAKE

"This Gartner data confirms something we see in nearly every AI engagement with our clients. These days, the model is no longer the bottleneck. Clients are now realizing that the best model is still limited by the maturity of the underlying data foundation. Clients come to us wanting to move fast on gen AI, but if you haven't done the hard work of making your data AI ready, meaning integrated, governed, and structured for AI consumption rather than just cleaned up for a dashboard, the results won't hold up at scale. The 63% abandonment number points to a critical readiness problem. Before we talk about which model or use case, we ask: is your data actually ready for this? That's what we need before the real ROI conversation starts."

- Naveen Sharma, SVP and Global Practice Head of AI & Analytics

A recent research paper, from DeepMind and Stanford explores how AI is becoming agentic and how it can execute without human oversight. The paper (Fischli, Franklin, Manzini & Gabriel, Minds and Machines, 2026) argues that aligning AI agents with "human autonomy" is hard because the concept itself splits into conflicting interpretations. It proposes three ways to handle this: a liberal approach (follow the user's stated wishes), a capability-boosting approach (empower the user toward flourishing), and a meta-autonomy approach (let the user choose how much autonomy the AI exercises over them).

EXECUTIVE'S TAKE

"We need to care about this because these interdependent relationships carry profound risks of human disempowerment. As AI agents become more capable and integrated into our daily routines, there is a looming worry that they will replace human participation across various domains and gradually erode people’s ability to take charge of their own lives. However, the stakes are not strictly negative; there is also a massive opportunity to use AI to intentionally expand human freedom. When aligned appropriately, personal agents have the potential to act as powerful "autonomy enhancers," ultimately expanding our agency and freedom in the areas of life that matter most."

- Stig Martin Fiskå, Global Head of AI for Good

The Ninth Circuit vacated a preliminary injunction that had blocked Perplexity's AI shopping agent, Comet, from operating on Amazon.com. 

The appeals court found Amazon is unlikely to prove Perplexity itself "accessed" its servers under the federal hacking statute, since it's the user, not the AI, directing the agent's actions. The court noted there's almost no existing case law on how to assign liability when an AI agent acts. Amazon's other claims continue in district court, and it can still seek rehearing or Supreme Court review.

EXECUTIVE'S TAKE

"This is the first real court test of a question every enterprise deploying agents needs answered: who's on the hook when the AI agent, not a person, is the one clicking. The Ninth Circuit just said the user is, not the platform that built the agent. That's a favorable precedent for anyone selling or running agentic AI today, but it's also a warning: liability is landing on whoever directs the agent, which means governance and audit trails around agent actions are a non-negotiable requirement."

- Andreea Roberts, SVP Marketing, Global Technology and Business Operations Services

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The AI Builder Brief curates the enterprise AI developments that matter and tells you why, in plain terms. Every issue is filtered and interpreted by Cognizant's AI leaders so you can lead with confidence, not catch up on weekends.

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