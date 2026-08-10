AI Builder Brief - Publication 1

"This Gartner data confirms something we see in nearly every AI engagement with our clients. These days, the model is no longer the bottleneck. Clients are now realizing that the best model is still limited by the maturity of the underlying data foundation. Clients come to us wanting to move fast on gen AI, but if you haven't done the hard work of making your data AI ready, meaning integrated, governed, and structured for AI consumption rather than just cleaned up for a dashboard, the results won't hold up at scale. The 63% abandonment number points to a critical readiness problem. Before we talk about which model or use case, we ask: is your data actually ready for this? That's what we need before the real ROI conversation starts."

- Naveen Sharma, SVP and Global Practice Head of AI & Analytics