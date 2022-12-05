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OpenAI
Cognizant and OpenAI turn frontier AI into enterprise impact

OpenAI develops frontier AI systems that help people and organizations solve complex problems, create new possibilities and work more effectively. Cognizant works with OpenAI to help enterprises move from experimentation to repeatable, responsible deployment. As an OpenAI Advanced Partner and a Select partner for scaling Codex, Cognizant combines OpenAI capabilities with deep industry knowledge, software engineering, cybersecurity expertise and global delivery. Together, we help clients modernize applications, improve developer workflows, build AI-powered solutions and strengthen defensive security. Cognizant also applies these technologies within our own operations, giving teams practical experience that informs client delivery. The result is an enterprise-focused path from powerful models to governed workflows, measurable outcomes and sustained adoption.

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Engineer the frontier with Codex

Discover how Cognizant and OpenAI are bringing Codex into enterprise software engineering to support code generation, refactoring, testing, documentation and complex modernization work.

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Bringing our strengths together to serve you better

Cognizant’s AI-led software development lifecycle, built on OpenAI's frontier models and Codex, combines advanced reasoning and code generation capabilities with the engineering discipline required for enterprise-scale production environments.

Cognizant and OpenAI help enterprises move beyond vulnerability discovery to validated remediation and measurable risk reduction. By combining OpenAI's frontier cyber AI capabilities with Cognizant's cybersecurity expertise, engineering execution and governance frameworks, we enable organizations to identify, prioritize, remediate, validate and govern cyber threats at enterprise scale through a secure, human-led approach.

Cognizant is one of the few OpenAI partners who have access to OpenAI cyber models for running end-to-end cyber resilience. 

Codex agents read the legacy estate, decide the target design and generate modernized code with every decision traced to the source—fused with Cognizant's deep mainframe and industry depth, guardrails with SME review and outcome-assured delivery at scale.

A unified orchestration layer connects order-to-cash and record-to-report from end to end, spanning onboarding, credit, sales orders, cash application, collections, journal entries, reconciliation and close. AI agents execute work within clearly defined validation, approval and governance guardrails, helping finance teams improve speed, accuracy and control. Built on Cognizant’s client-zero experiences, the solution brings proven automation patterns and operational insight to enterprise finance transformation.

AWARDS & RECOGNITION

Learn more about Cognizant in the OpenAI Partner Network

OpenAI

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