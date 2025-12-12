Cognizant leaders on the next chapter of enterprise AI in 2026

<p>Despite speculation about an upcoming “AI bubble,” the reality is that artificial intelligence is only gaining momentum across the enterprise landscape. The coming year signals a surge of adoption powered by contextual intelligence that can drive real business impact as organizations move beyond experimentation and begin to embed AI more deeply into their core operations.</p> <p>The lessons of early AI investments—productivity gains, smarter workflows and new business models—are fueling a new wave of reinvestment and strategic focus, with leaders across industries eager to harness the next phase of AI-driven transformation.</p> <p>In this special outlook, Cognizant’s senior leaders share their predictions for what’s ahead in 2026. Drawing on deep domain expertise and firsthand experience guiding clients through digital change, these executives weigh in on the trends, challenges and opportunities that will define the next chapter of enterprise AI.</p> <h4>1. Successful enterprises will double down on AI returns and sector-savvy builds</h4> <p>The biggest concern for enterprise AI adoption in 2026 will be macroeconomic variability and its impact on investment decisions. In this environment, risk reduction will be critical. Enterprises that pull ahead will take the productivity gains from the first wave of AI and reinvest them into the successive and increasingly strategic phases of their AI strategy, minimizing upfront risk and accelerating adoption. But reinvestment alone isn’t enough.</p> <blockquote><i>“Business success with AI also depends on embracing solutions that are tailored to industry context and business priorities, not generic tools. That’s where the right partnerships matter—those with deep domain expertise, proven frameworks and the ability to map AI initiatives to tangible business outcomes.”<br> <br> <b>Surya Gummadi</b>, President, Americas</i></blockquote>