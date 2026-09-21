Technology giant’s app engine gets AI boost

Case study
At a glance
Industry
Technology
Location
North America
Challenge
Manage and scale a complex partner app ecosystem while ensuring top performance and customer satisfaction across the flagship platform.
Success Highlights
- 75% reduction in incident resolution time
- 98% reduction in testing time, from 2.5 hours to 3–4 minutes
- 100% customer satisfaction rate for resolved incidents
The challenge
Our approach
Cognizant manages all aspects of the client’s integrations, ensuring reliability and operational efficiency for applications built by both the client and its partners. We deliver services through KPIs, SLAs, and strict data security protocols. In addition to ongoing support, we provide incident management and on-call assistance for critical integrations, including managing transitions for legacy connections. For premium tier partners, we provide priority support to further speed development and integration.
Our team also oversees the application certification process. This rigorous review ensures third-party apps meet the client’s technical, security, and marketing standards before they’re onboarded into the product ecosystem. As part of the process, we work closely with the third-party developers and offer hands-on support.
The dynamic duo: AI-led automation and proactive support
To help the client reduce manual effort and speed delivery, Cognizant embedded AI across the engineering lifecycle. We integrated AI into nearly every phase of the software delivery workflow:
- Accelerated test automation: AI-assisted generation with GitHub Copilot sped the creation of Playwright automation and test cases, helping developers deliver new capabilities faster
- Proactive monitoring: AI-powered monitoring identified issues early, while AI-generated Slack alerts provided the right context to help teams respond quickly
- Faster bug investigation: When new issues appeared in Atlassian Jira, AI searched historical defects and recommended likely fixes based on similar incidents, reducing the time developers spent investigating recurring problems
- Developer productivity: AI-assisted coding generated code for bug fixes and technical mandates, allowing developers to focus on code review, testing and deployment
Business outcomes
As a result of the new practices, the client dramatically streamlined its partner app integrations. Targeted AI interventions accelerated Playwright automation development and incident monitoring, enabling the team to see problems faster and fix them more efficiently. What used to take eight hours to resolve now takes about two hours—a 75% improvement that helps the client minimize downtime, meet service commitments and maintain a 100% customer satisfaction rate for resolved incidents.
Automation replaced hours of manual API testing, enabling faster release cycles and the ability to scale integrations without increasing headcount. Testing that previously took 2.5 hours now completes in three to four minutes—a 98% reduction that saves approximately 2.4 hours per cycle. The result is lower operating cost, faster time to market and more capacity for innovation.
Finally, we strengthened the foundation by upgrading APIs to require secure access keys. This change improved security and gives the client greater control over who can access its systems, reducing exposure to data breaches and compliance issues.