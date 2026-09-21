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Case study
Technology case study

Technology giant’s app engine gets AI boost

Shifting to a managed services model for its flagship product’s partner apps—and applying AI to software engineering—cut incident resolution by 75%.

At a glance

Industry
Technology

Location
North America

Challenge
Manage and scale a complex partner app ecosystem while ensuring top performance and customer satisfaction across the flagship platform.

Success Highlights

  • 75% reduction in incident resolution time 
  • 98% reduction in testing time, from 2.5 hours to 3–4 minutes
  • 100% customer satisfaction rate for resolved incidents

The challenge

Market leadership doesn’t happen by accident. For this technology leader, its flagship software is powered by an expansive partner ecosystem comprised of hundreds of third-party apps that plug into the core platform to extend its functionality.

Maintaining that diverse system is a priority for the company—especially the integrations embedded within the partner apps. The integrations are the engine for the system, responsible for seamlessly connecting each application to the main program. For example, enabling an e-commerce business to automatically push its sales data into the financial app, or to sync its transactions with a payment processor like PayPal.

To more efficiently manage the integrations—and retain and grow the product’s customer base—the company turned to Cognizant. It sought a partner to support, monitor and maintain the integrations and to deliver measurable business outcomes. It chose our team for our proactive approach and AI expertise in managed services as well as our strategic consulting and commitment to developer success.

Our approach

Cognizant manages all aspects of the client’s integrations, ensuring reliability and operational efficiency for applications built by both the client and its partners. We deliver services through KPIs, SLAs, and strict data security protocols. In addition to ongoing support, we provide incident management and on-call assistance for critical integrations, including managing transitions for legacy connections. For premium tier partners, we provide priority support to further speed development and integration.

Our team also oversees the application certification process. This rigorous review ensures third-party apps meet the client’s technical, security, and marketing standards before they’re onboarded into the product ecosystem. As part of the process, we work closely with the third-party developers and offer hands-on support.

top view of a football stadium
The dynamic duo: AI-led automation and proactive support

To help the client reduce manual effort and speed delivery, Cognizant embedded AI across the engineering lifecycle. We integrated AI into nearly every phase of the software delivery workflow:

  • Accelerated test automation: AI-assisted generation with GitHub Copilot sped the creation of Playwright automation and test cases, helping developers deliver new capabilities faster 
  • Proactive monitoring: AI-powered monitoring identified issues early, while AI-generated Slack alerts provided the right context to help teams respond quickly 
  • Faster bug investigation: When new issues appeared in Atlassian Jira, AI searched historical defects and recommended likely fixes based on similar incidents, reducing the time developers spent investigating recurring problems 
  • Developer productivity: AI-assisted coding generated code for bug fixes and technical mandates, allowing developers to focus on code review, testing and deployment

Business outcomes

As a result of the new practices, the client dramatically streamlined its partner app integrations. Targeted AI interventions accelerated Playwright automation development and incident monitoring, enabling the team to see problems faster and fix them more efficiently. What used to take eight hours to resolve now takes about two hours—a 75% improvement that helps the client minimize downtime, meet service commitments and maintain a 100% customer satisfaction rate for resolved incidents.

Automation replaced hours of manual API testing, enabling faster release cycles and the ability to scale integrations without increasing headcount. Testing that previously took 2.5 hours now completes in three to four minutes—a 98% reduction that saves approximately 2.4 hours per cycle. The result is lower operating cost, faster time to market and more capacity for innovation.

Finally, we strengthened the foundation by upgrading APIs to require secure access keys. This change improved security and gives the client greater control over who can access its systems, reducing exposure to data breaches and compliance issues.

View of a football stadium with people hands

The successful engagement evolved into a long-standing partnership that continues today.

In the end, our work helped the client turn a fast-growing ecosystem into an engine for innovation that supports partners while delivering a superior experience for end users. By bringing structure, visibility and speed to integration management, we enabled the company to focus less on operational friction and more on expanding its platform’s value. Building on this foundation, we’re exploring new ways to further enhance performance and deepen partner engagement.

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