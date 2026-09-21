Technology giant’s app engine gets AI boost

Market leadership doesn’t happen by accident. For this technology leader, its flagship software is powered by an expansive partner ecosystem comprised of hundreds of third-party apps that plug into the core platform to extend its functionality.

Maintaining that diverse system is a priority for the company—especially the integrations embedded within the partner apps. The integrations are the engine for the system, responsible for seamlessly connecting each application to the main program. For example, enabling an e-commerce business to automatically push its sales data into the financial app, or to sync its transactions with a payment processor like PayPal.

To more efficiently manage the integrations—and retain and grow the product’s customer base—the company turned to Cognizant. It sought a partner to support, monitor and maintain the integrations and to deliver measurable business outcomes. It chose our team for our proactive approach and AI expertise in managed services as well as our strategic consulting and commitment to developer success.