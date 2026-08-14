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Case study
Communications case study

Cox Communications’ bold vision redefines the contact center experience

Cognizant created an AI-first channel to ensure the telecom giant’s chat and voice bots deliver accurate, relevant information to customers.

At a glance

Industry
Communications

Location
North America

Challenge
Create an innovative conversational AI channel for Cox Communications customer support.

Success highlights

  • Migration to Google Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS)
  • Delivery of gen AI-powered chatbot in three months 
  • ~46% resolution rate for Oliver chatbot 
  • ~54% resolution rate for conversational IVR 
  • 17% improvement in first-contact resolution for chatbot 
  • 8x increase in customer use of the digital channel 

The challenge

Each month, Cox Communications’ customer support manages upward of 700,000 interactions with the company’s residential and business customers. Conversational AI channels are a key initiative for Cox, a leading US telecommunications provider. To make those channels scalable and more useful for customers, the company sought to move its chatbot ecosystem to an AI-first platform that’s adaptive and easier to optimize in real time. 

In high-volume telecom environments like Cox’s, every customer interaction counts, especially with chatbots. Bot performance directly impacts customer retention—and agentic and generative AI raise the bar for conversational bots, with customers expecting accurate, relevant responses. 

To meet these evolving expectations, Cox set out to reimagine how customers interact with its brand. It sought to combine Google Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) with advanced gen AI capabilities. Its goals included moving quickly to gain business value and faster issue resolution.

Cox decided to adopt Google’s Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience (CX) for its flexibility. By combining conversational AI with omnichannel voice, digital, chat and SMS support, Gemini Enterprise for CX would enable Cox to coordinate support across customers’ preferred contact channels. Powered by Gemini models, the platform would enable Cox to deploy virtual service agents that quickly address customer questions and know when to engage live representatives.

Cox chose to partner with Cognizant to bring its vision for conversational AI to life. Our unique status as a Google co-innovation partner provided direct access to the product roadmap for the Google Contact Center AI (CCAI) suite of tools, as well as joint engineering collaboration and the ability to push the platform’s native boundaries. Cox valued our AI Builder strategy including AI-first contact center program execution experience, our deep expertise in telecom CX transformation and our structured delivery framework for on-time, on-budget execution. 

Our approach

Together, Cognizant and Cox built a scalable, AI-first contact center. The project represents the first customer-facing AI implementation within Cox. 

We kicked off the project by migrating Oliver, Cox’s virtual assistant, to Google CCaaS. Key to this effort was replacing the company’s existing customer service platform, Khoros, with UJET, an AI-powered cloud contact center platform that enables agent-assisted support.

Key components of the Oliver chatbot solution included:

  • Hybrid AI approach with Google Dialogflow CX and playbooks, using rule-based workflows for structured customer requests and gen AI for more complex conversational interactions 
  • Intelligent routing to route customer inquiries to rule-based workflows or generative AI responses based on the nature and complexity of the request
  • SmartHelp self-service troubleshooting that enabled customers to resolve common technical issues without agent intervention
  • Bill pay for secure online payment processing and automated eligibility checks for flexible payment plans
Professional using AI-powered workflow tools across multiple screens in a modern office environment
Gen AI-powered IVR

Development of the AI-first contact center included establishing a unified AI model—a key step in supporting Cox’s goal of rapid business value. That common AI foundation enabled Cox to launch Olive, a gen-AI-powered voice bot for its IVR system built on the same platform, just three months after Oliver's re-launch. The voice bot debuted with a single intent: allowing customers to schedule appointments for service. Its rapid adoption led Cox to quickly add several dozen more intents to the new IVR system. 

Business outcomes

Cox relaunched the Oliver chatbot three months after signing the contract with Cognizant. Thanks to the hybrid model’s balance of deterministic and agentic AI capabilities, adoption among customers was high—and the business impact for Cox was immediate. Within a week, first-contact resolution improved 10%, and within a year, it jumped to 17%. The bot’s increased context awareness drove an 8x increase in customers’ use of the chatbot channel. Equally important, the bot’s continuous feedback loop enabled Cox to implement more than 500 improvements. 

Person wearing glasses uses a laptop while sitting on a yellow sofa in a bright home setting.

Self-service is now resolving more than 30% of certain customer requests. Appointment-related inquiries, for example, achieved a 32% resolution rate within the first month. As routine requests shift to automated channels, live agents can devote more time to complex issues that require personalized support.  

Working with Cognizant, Cox successfully executed an ambitious vision to modernize customer engagement through AI. The company created a scalable foundation that unifies conversational AI, self-service and agent-assisted support, enabling faster innovation and improved customer experiences across channels. As Cox continues to expand its use of AI and leverage real-time operational insights from Google CES, it is well positioned to build on these early successes and shape the next generation of customer service.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, it owns network infrastructure that reaches more than 30 states. The company’s fiber-powered wireline and wireless connections are available to more than 12 million homes and businesses and support advanced cloud and managed IT services nationwide. It is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox that is dedicated to empowering others to build a better future for the next generation. For more information, visit www.cox.com

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