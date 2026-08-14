Cox Communications’ bold vision redefines the contact center experience

To meet these evolving expectations, Cox set out to reimagine how customers interact with its brand. It sought to combine Google Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) with advanced gen AI capabilities. Its goals included moving quickly to gain business value and faster issue resolution.

Cox decided to adopt Google’s Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience (CX) for its flexibility. By combining conversational AI with omnichannel voice, digital, chat and SMS support, Gemini Enterprise for CX would enable Cox to coordinate support across customers’ preferred contact channels. Powered by Gemini models, the platform would enable Cox to deploy virtual service agents that quickly address customer questions and know when to engage live representatives.

Cox chose to partner with Cognizant to bring its vision for conversational AI to life. Our unique status as a Google co-innovation partner provided direct access to the product roadmap for the Google Contact Center AI (CCAI) suite of tools, as well as joint engineering collaboration and the ability to push the platform’s native boundaries. Cox valued our AI Builder strategy including AI-first contact center program execution experience, our deep expertise in telecom CX transformation and our structured delivery framework for on-time, on-budget execution.