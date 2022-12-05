Helping enterprises modernize their data foundation, activate AI and accelerate measurable business outcomes
Cognizant and Snowflake help organizations build secure, scalable and AI-ready data foundations that unlock the full value of enterprise data. Together, we accelerate data modernization, cloud adoption and AI transformation through industry-focused solutions, proven accelerators and deep domain expertise. Leveraging Cognizant Ignition™ and Cognizant Agent Foundry, we enable enterprises to move beyond modernization to AI activation at scale. From migration and platform transformation to intelligent operations, data collaboration and agentic AI, we help clients improve decision-making, optimize governance, enhance operational agility and drive measurable business outcomes. Whether rehosting, replatforming or reengineering data estates, Cognizant accelerates time to value on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.