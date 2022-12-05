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Snowflake
Helping enterprises modernize their data foundation, activate AI and accelerate measurable business outcomes

Cognizant and Snowflake help organizations build secure, scalable and AI-ready data foundations that unlock the full value of enterprise data. Together, we accelerate data modernization, cloud adoption and AI transformation through industry-focused solutions, proven accelerators and deep domain expertise. Leveraging Cognizant Ignition™ and Cognizant Agent Foundry, we enable enterprises to move beyond modernization to AI activation at scale. From migration and platform transformation to intelligent operations, data collaboration and agentic AI, we help clients improve decision-making, optimize governance, enhance operational agility and drive measurable business outcomes. Whether rehosting, replatforming or reengineering data estates, Cognizant accelerates time to value on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

snowflake logo

Bringing our strengths together to serve you better

Build a secure, governed and AI-ready data ecosystem on Snowflake that accelerates modernization and enables enterprise-scale AI adoption

AI-accelerated migration to Snowflake: Automate and accelerate complex data platform migrations using AI and intelligent automation 

AI-ready data product factory: Develop reusable, real-time data products, semantic layers and trusted data assets

Zero to Snowflake Quickstart: Establish a scalable, secure and governed Snowflake foundation for analytics and AI 

Collaboration and activation hub: Enable governed sharing of data, applications and AI assets across internal and external ecosystems

Snowflake XOps and observability: Optimize performance, governance and spend through AI-driven monitoring and workload insights

Activate enterprise AI with prebuilt and customizable agents that transform processes, decisions and operational efficiency

Supply chain insight agent: Deliver role-based, real-time supply chain intelligence and operational visibility 

Contact center intelligence agent: Convert customer interactions into actionable business insights and service improvements 

Customer 360 activation agent: Unify customer information to enable personalized engagement and real-time decisioning 

Workforce Insights agent: Empower leaders with self-service workforce analytics and operational intelligence 

Cortex AI and CoCo activation: Build, deploy and scale enterprise-grade AI agents and copilots natively on Snowflake

Deliver Snowflake- and agentic AI-powered industry-specific solutions that accelerate measurable outcomes and domain-led innovation

BFSI: Enables insurers and financial institutions to modernize data foundations, improve risk visibility, strengthen governance and drive smarter customer and operational decisions

Healthcare: Builds unified healthcare data models and AI-powered insights to improve member 360 views, payer integration, plan personalization and decision support

Life sciences: Enhances commercial analytics and patient journey intelligence to improve launch readiness, patient access and actionable insights across the pharma value chain

MLEU and RCGTH: Powers field service, manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, travel and hospitality operations with agentic AI to improve productivity, predictive maintenance and customer experience

Communications, media and technology: Delivers data and AI-led personalization, content intelligence and recommendation capabilities to improve engagement, monetization and digital growth

Data platform: Modernizes legacy estates into secure, scalable, AI-ready Snowflake foundations through migration, governance, observability and platform engineering

AI and agents: Activates Snowflake Cortex and agentic AI solutions to democratize data access, automate decisions and accelerate business outcomes through intelligent assistants

Awards

SNOWFLAKE

2026 CoCo Catalyst Partner of the Year - Impactful Customer Story

2026

Snowflake CoCo Catalyst Partner of the Year logo

SNOWFLAKE

Global Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year for Driving AI-Ready Transformation at Scale

2025

Gold trophy

SNOWFLAKE

AI Data Cloud Benelux Growth Partner of the Year, 2025

2025

Gold trophy

Ecosystem

4,000+

trained associates

1,000+

certified associates

125+

global clients

300+

projects delivered

6+ years

strong partnership

Global Elite

SI partner recognition

To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

Snowflake

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