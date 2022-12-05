BFSI: Enables insurers and financial institutions to modernize data foundations, improve risk visibility, strengthen governance and drive smarter customer and operational decisions

Healthcare: Builds unified healthcare data models and AI-powered insights to improve member 360 views, payer integration, plan personalization and decision support

Life sciences: Enhances commercial analytics and patient journey intelligence to improve launch readiness, patient access and actionable insights across the pharma value chain

MLEU and RCGTH: Powers field service, manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, travel and hospitality operations with agentic AI to improve productivity, predictive maintenance and customer experience

Communications, media and technology: Delivers data and AI-led personalization, content intelligence and recommendation capabilities to improve engagement, monetization and digital growth

Data platform: Modernizes legacy estates into secure, scalable, AI-ready Snowflake foundations through migration, governance, observability and platform engineering

AI and agents: Activates Snowflake Cortex and agentic AI solutions to democratize data access, automate decisions and accelerate business outcomes through intelligent assistants