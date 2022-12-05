Client Zero

Why AI-driven transformation is important to us
From reshaping consumer behavior to transforming the ways we work, AI is accelerating momentum and driving new types of growth. At Cognizant, we continuously architect what it means to be a modern business in the age of evolving tech. So we put that research to work on ourselves.
Like our clients, we faced the hard part—moving AI innovation into a governed, scaled operation, always exploring how to bridge the gap from investment in AI to deriving enterprise value from AI. Like you, we’re navigating AI-driven disruption and the opportunities it creates across investment strategy, operations and the workforce.