Client Zero

Manage change to help it stick

At Cognizant, making AI transformation last required more than a rollout plan. Prompt-based development changes how the whole organization works—not just IT—and sustaining it took direct CEO sponsorship and use-case partnerships across every corporate function.

Elevate AI transformation to a C-suite mandate and partner with every business function, not just technology teams. Treat change management as an ongoing discipline: the organizations that sustain AI transformation are the ones that never stop investing in it.