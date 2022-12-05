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Client Zero
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Why AI-driven transformation is important to us

From reshaping consumer behavior to transforming the ways we work, AI is accelerating momentum and driving new types of growth. At Cognizant, we continuously architect what it means to be a modern business in the age of evolving tech. So we put that research to work on ourselves.
Like our clients, we faced the hard part—moving AI innovation into a governed, scaled operation, always exploring how to bridge the gap from investment in AI to deriving enterprise value from AI. Like you, we’re navigating AI-driven disruption and the opportunities it creates across investment strategy, operations and the workforce.

 

Our roadmap to the agentic enterprise

We believe the AI journey for most enterprises is progressing along three interconnected vectors. Most businesses will mature in each of these vectors simultaneously rather than in linear, successive order.

Software development productivity

  • Apply AI to software cycles to increase productivity
  • Productivity gains are reinvested toward corporate growth
  • These savings fund innovation projects powered by agentic AI

Migration to the agentic layer

  • Move business logic from traditional software as a service (SaaS) layer into a SaaS-native or custom agentic layer
  • Agents integrate with human capital and structured/unstructured data, creating larger areas of opportunity
  • Development is outcome- and behavior-driven, iterative and requires ongoing supervision

Unlocking new labor pools

  • Agentic layer is a multiplier to the software layer
  • Combining agentic capital and human capital can create new outsourcing cycles
  • Example: customer care transformed into a 65–35 agentic-to-human model
OUR JOURNEY

How we built it—and continue to build

We worked through all three vectors deliberately. For each, we asked how to stay ahead of client needs and fuel innovation while managing demand, frameworks and architecture. And we weighed the human side too—how to engage and support our associates, and how AI would reshape our structure and the way we work.

Empower our people

We reimagined our workforce, collaborating across the business to transform how we work, how we build   

  • 50k participation in Vibe Event
  • Innovation & Advanced AI Labs
  • 50k+ certified via L&D and upskilling
  • Centralized AI Hub & Resource

Drive higher levels of productivity

We continue to leverage AI analytic capability for real-time information, decision-making and risk mitigation

  • 256 use cases completed enterprise-wide, 10+ new agents deploying monthly
  • 67% drop in major incidents over 15 months
  • Business process and context engineering
  • Agent development lifecycle
  • Secure multi-agent architecture
  • ISO 42001 certification

Deploying key function-specific agents

Finance

Real-time financial insights using natural language questions

Human resources

AI-enabled real-time answers to tricky and hard to find HR questions

IT

An AI assistant that resides at the heart of the employee journey

Legal

Contract intelligence, management, quality, search and analysis

Marketing

AI image editing built for the speed of today’s business

Marketing

Automated, intelligent audience building for modern marketers 

Marketing

Teaching associates how to write thought leadership at scale

Operations

Agentic AI governance to manage risk and execute at scale

Operations

AI-enabled knowledge management for delivery organizations

Operations

AI Interviews that streamline hiring in a fast, fair, transparent manner 

Sales & marketing

Agentified process guidance, data hygiene and sales insights

Operations

AI in action: Enhancing the associate experience with generative AI

Operations

AI-powered AppSec guidance delivering trusted SDLC answers, 24/7

Operations

Automated control validation for today’s risk and regulatory environment

Operations

An AI-powered hub for insight-driven audits and streamlined workflows

We implemented a gen AI value realization framework to measure progress

PRODUCTIVITY

30–50%

Expected increase in AI-generated code by 2028

ADOPTION

~50%

Of developers will shift to context engineering and solution architect roles

EFFICIENCY

60–70%

Reduction in traditional IT tickets through gen AI resolution

LESSONS LEARNED

Five hard-won insights

We’re continuously learning and adapting to change on our AI transformation journey. Here are a few key lessons learned that you can use to shape your AI initiatives.

Make space for learning and failing

Agentic development has proven to be a time-consuming activity for business functions, requiring increased support for prompt engineering, training and context establishment. Our newly introduced AI Fluency Dashboard has given associates an easy way to understand where they are in their AI adoption.

Position this as a strategic imperative with top-down support to redirect business SME capacity toward training, testing and governing use cases.

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Make your progress visible

While early AI use cases reduced manual work, most of our associates have limited interaction with internal processes, creating the associate perception that we had not made much progress.

Tell your story. Highlight use cases and their impact to improve perceptions of your efforts and to make new capabilities relatable.

3922950 CTI GEN Client Zero password protected web page

Keep a human eye on everything

Keeping a human in the loop is even more paramount when we are trying to drive deterministic processes and outcomes while using probabilistic AI models. Our TRUST responsible AI framework helps govern the overall; AI lifecycle.

Establish similar governance frameworks from the start with end goals in mind. Then detect and limit hallucinations by tightening explainability, identifying the correct business owner and allocating the necessary bandwidth.

3922950 CTI GEN Client Zero password protected web page

Get a grip on operating costs

The industry is nascent on establishing pricing models for these new services, while there is a current rush to give away licenses to earn market share.

Continue to be conservative on operating costs and avoid concentrated reliance on partners which could result in financial surprises. It's why we engineered AIFinOps discipline into our approach—token predictability, inference cost governance and model routing that hold economics steady as you scale.

3922950 CTI GEN Client Zero password protected web page

Manage change to help it stick

At Cognizant, making AI transformation last required more than a rollout plan. Prompt-based development changes how the whole organization works—not just IT—and sustaining it took direct CEO sponsorship and use-case partnerships across every corporate function.

Elevate AI transformation to a C-suite mandate and partner with every business function, not just technology teams. Treat change management as an ongoing discipline: the organizations that sustain AI transformation are the ones that never stop investing in it.

3922950 CTI GEN Client Zero password protected web page