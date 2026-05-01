Cognizant tackles AI complexity—with powerful results

In most enterprises, productivity is quietly slowed by fragmentation across digital workplaces. Employees toggle between multiple portals, search across disconnected systems, raise tickets for routine needs and navigate layers of process just to complete simple tasks. When organizations introduce new AI agents and digital tools, the experience can sometimes become even more complex, as employees must determine which system or agent to use for each task.

From Cognizant’s perspective, the challenge was not a lack of AI innovation, but too much fragmentation. Teams were adopting tools and agents in silos, increasing complexity, support burden and governance risk. The mandate behind OneCognizant (1C) was clear: simplify the employee experience, centralize control without slowing innovation and create a single, scalable operating layer for enterprise AI.

As an AI builder, Cognizant saw an opportunity to change that dynamic by using our own inter-operable, scalable, extensible AI multi-agent platform to address this complexity. 1C was built as Cognizant’s Client Zero; we made a deliberate decision to prove AI-driven enterprise transformation internally, at full organizational scale, before taking the model to clients. Every architectural choice, governance mechanism and agent workflow was validated first within Cognizant’s own operations.

The revitalized 1C platform was designed to unify hundreds of enterprise applications and AI agents into a single, intuitive, searchable interface across web and mobile. Instead of requiring employees to navigate multiple systems, we redesigned the platform around employee experience. The result is a cloud-native, AI-powered digital front door that simplifies work for 350,000 users worldwide, personalizes interactions and brings intelligent automation into everyday workflows.

Built using the Cognizant Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator (https://github.com/cognizant-ai-lab/neuro-san-studio " target="_blank">neuro-san), 1C now integrates third-party enterprise applications and proprietary AI agents into one cohesive experience. Intelligent search capabilities take associate behavior and suggest relevant actions, reducing the time spent navigating menus. Process flows are automated using a proprietary AI agent orchestration method to eliminate redundancy, making common tasks faster and more intuitive.

Employees can complete tasks such as applying for leave (see figure below, or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abVGs6RL3iI " target="_self">watch video demonstration here), booking office seating, reserving transportation, or requesting hardware and software through integrated ServiceNow agents. These services can also be combined within a single interaction, allowing multiple requests to be handled seamlessly through coordinated agent workflows.