SAP AI Solutions

Prepare SAP data landscapes to support analytics, automation and gen AI at scale using a gen AI-led, accelerator-driven approach. Our flagship solutions, such as Cognizant Data Migration Express, accelerate data migration through automated mapping, multi-level data quality checks, continuous validation and reconciliation, while Cognizant Brownfield Conversion Express enhances conversion quality by automating ABAP remediation and reducing system downtime. Our other proven solutions extend these capabilities across SAP environments to deliver faster time-to-value, improved data quality, higher productivity and reduced total cost of ownership.
Integrated with SAP BDC, SAP Datasphere and SAP BTP, this approach delivers governed, analytics- and AI-ready data with faster time-to-value, improved quality, reduced total cost of ownership and minimal dependency on third-party tools.