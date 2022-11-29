SAP AI Solutions

Our enterprise AI offering brings an SAP-first, execution-led approach to building responsible gen AI at scale. It combines AI strategy and advisory, embedded responsible AI and talent enablement to ensure gen AI investments deliver tangible business value. We establish enterprise AI roadmaps, KPI frameworks and pre- and post-implementation value realization models designed specifically for SAP landscapes to improve productivity, quality and cost efficiency.

Responsible AI is embedded by design through bias detection, explainability, audit trails and privacy-by-design aligned with global and industry regulations. Powered by Cognizant Neuro AI and role-based gen AI enablement, this approach enables enterprises to move from fragmented pilots to scaled, enterprise-grade AI adoption with trust and accountability.