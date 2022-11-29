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SAP AI Solutions
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Reimagine SAP with context-driven business AI

Cognizant’s enterprise AI offerings unlock organization-wide value by embedding SAP Business AI within your business context across processes, data and workflows. We bring together Cognizant Neuro® AI, SAP Business AI, agentic AI capabilities and responsible AI frameworks with cloud-native SAP platform expertise to deliver secure, scalable and outcome-driven solutions.

Our expertise covers:
Strategy and foundation

AI strategy and advisory; data readiness and governance; responsible AI and compliance

SAP Business AI enablement

SAP AI Core and AI Launchpad; embedded and predictive AI and Joule

Data and platform modernization

SAP BTP; SAP BDC; SAP Datasphere; SAP Integration suite and SAP Data Intelligence

Intelligent automation and agentic AI

Cognizant Neuro AI; Cognizant Brownfield Conversion Express and more

Why Cognizant for enterprise AI

Realizing enterprise-wide value from business AI requires a holistic approach spanning adoption, acceleration, governance and scale.

  • Our enterprise-grade, SAP Business AI-certified, award-winning solutions enable reliable, production-ready AI
  • We achieve measurable outcomes leveraging an AI-led approach—improving business productivity, decision quality and efficiency
  • Cognizant Case Management AI Agent for SAP, Cognizant Brownfield Conversion Express, Cognizant Data Migration Express and AI accelerators speed up time-to-value, lowering risk and cost
  • We integrate AI into workflows creating intuitive, contextual and multilingual experiences that boost adoption 
  • Our governance, quality and compliance frameworks ensure trusted, secure and scalable AI operations
  • Cognizant’s next-gen skilling and scaling programs, backed by AI innovation investments, build an AI-ready workforce
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Drive SAP value with generative AI

Accelerate SAP transformation with Cognizant’s gen AI-powered offerings—designed to drive measurable outcomes, reduce costs and enhance user experiences. From strategy to execution, our offerings help enterprises unlock intelligent value across the SAP landscape.

Build responsible, outcome-driven SAP AI

Our enterprise AI offering brings an SAP-first, execution-led approach to building responsible gen AI at scale. It combines AI strategy and advisory, embedded responsible AI and talent enablement to ensure gen AI investments deliver tangible business value. We establish enterprise AI roadmaps, KPI frameworks and pre- and post-implementation value realization models designed specifically for SAP landscapes to improve productivity, quality and cost efficiency.

Responsible AI is embedded by design through bias detection, explainability, audit trails and privacy-by-design aligned with global and industry regulations. Powered by Cognizant Neuro AI and role-based gen AI enablement, this approach enables enterprises to move from fragmented pilots to scaled, enterprise-grade AI adoption with trust and accountability.

Prepare trusted data foundations for gen AI

Prepare SAP data landscapes to support analytics, automation and gen AI at scale using a gen AI-led, accelerator-driven approach. Our flagship solutions, such as Cognizant Data Migration Express, accelerate data migration through automated mapping, multi-level data quality checks, continuous validation and reconciliation, while Cognizant Brownfield Conversion Express enhances conversion quality by automating ABAP remediation and reducing system downtime. Our other proven solutions extend these capabilities across SAP environments to deliver faster time-to-value, improved data quality, higher productivity and reduced total cost of ownership.

Integrated with SAP BDC, SAP Datasphere and SAP BTP, this approach delivers governed, analytics- and AI-ready data with faster time-to-value, improved quality, reduced total cost of ownership and minimal dependency on third-party tools.

Enhance SAP operations and user experience

Enhance SAP operations and user experience using gen AI across run, support and engagement scenarios. Our proven solutions improve response accuracy, strengthen governance and compliance and reduce manual effort across SAP support processes. Award-winning, SAP Business AI-certified solutions co-innovated with SAP provide clients with trusted, enterprise-ready innovations that reduce adoption risk and accelerate value realization, as demonstrated by the Cognizant Case Management AI Agent for SAP which automates SAP exception handling to reduce case resolution time by up to 30% and employee training effort by up to 80%. 

Embedded AI copilots, including Joule from SAP, enable intelligent queries, contextual insights and personalized experiences across SAP applications, driving productivity, operational resilience and consistent service quality.

Accelerate SAP build and innovation with AI

Embed gen AI across the SAP software development lifecycle to build, test and deploy SAP solutions faster without compromising quality. Cognizant brings an SAP-first, execution-led engineering approach that applies gen AI to automate code generation, testing, reviews and remediation—reducing development effort, defects and rework. Our agentic AI capabilities further enable intelligent technical insights, automated reporting and system-level actions that simplify complex SAP engineering tasks. 

Built on SAP BTP and cloud-native models, this approach shortens release cycles, improves developer productivity, ensures standardized and support-ready code and enables scalable SAP innovation aligned to enterprise reliability and security standards.

Solutions

Cognizant Data Migration Express

Streamline S/4HANA and data lake transitions with up to 30% faster timelines, reduced TCO and analytics-ready data for empowered decision-making.

Cognizant Life Care Express

Navigate the complexities of life sciences purchasing and customer journeys with gen AI-powered ready-to-run preconfigured customer experience industry solution for life sciences built on SAP Commerce Cloud.

Cognizant Brownfield Conversion Express

Transform S/4HANA migration journey with gen AI-based Brownfield Conversion Express that redefines business data validation, reconciliation and code-remediation approach.

Cognizant Case Management AI Agent for SAP

Gen AI-powered SAP agent that automates exception handling, reduces case resolution time by 30% and employee training effort by 80%.

Industry use cases

Faster resolution via Cognizant Case Management AI Agent for SAP
Faster resolution via Cognizant Case Management AI Agent for SAP

For a utility provider, this gen AI-powered SAP-based agent automated exception handling, reducing case resolution time by 30% and employee training effort by 80%.

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Productivity gain via Cognizant Brownfield Conversion Express
Productivity gain via Cognizant Brownfield Conversion Express

For a global consumer brand, this gen AI-driven S/4HANA conversion accelerator reduced downtime by 40%, improved productivity by ~50% and delivery rate by 30%.

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Quicker delivery via ABAP development transformation
Quicker delivery via ABAP development transformation

For a life sciences enterprise, this gen AI-enabled tool automated coding and testing—reducing development time by 40% while improving code quality.

A man engaged in coding and software testing.
Rapid value realization via Cognizant Data Migration Express
Rapid value realization via Cognizant Data Migration Express

For a global logistic provider, this gen AI-based SAP data migration accelerator delivered ~30% faster time-to-value, improved data quality and reduced TCO.

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More prompt customer response via email correspondence solution
More prompt customer response via email correspondence solution

For a global energy provider, this gen AI solution automated email classification and responses, improving accuracy by 20%–30% and response times by 25%–30%.

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Streamlined change management via training needs analysis
Streamlined change management via training needs analysis

For an energy provider, gen AI-assisted training needs analysis reduced stakeholder effort by 30% and SME review time by 40%.

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Faster decision-making via smart knowledge search
Faster decision-making via smart knowledge search

For a global retail enterprise, this gen AI-powered search engine improved knowledge accuracy by 10%–20% and reduced response time by up to 30%.

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Improved service via SAP Service Cloud-based Joule use case
Improved service via SAP Service Cloud-based Joule use case

For a water utility provider, AI embedded in SAP Service Cloud enabled personalized recommendations, higher customer satisfaction and reduced agent effort.

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Optimized planning via AI-led integrated business planning
Optimized planning via AI-led integrated business planning

For a healthcare provider, Joule embedded into SAP IBP and BTP enabled autonomous planning, faster decisions and intelligent automation across the supply chain.

A birdseye view of a factory building with two chimneys

Our partners

We establish partnerships and alliances with industry-leading organizations to deliver comprehensive solutions to our clients. Our key partners are:

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.