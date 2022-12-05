Skip to main content Skip to footer
UiPath
When automation is accessible to everyone in your business, you can reap its rewards faster and establish a competitive edge.

Built for both business and IT, UiPath is the leading platform for enterprise robotic process automation (RPA). It allows you to rapidly deploy software robots that perfectly emulate and execute repetitive processes, boosting business productivity, ensuring compliance and enhancing customer experience across back-office and front-office operations.

Cognizant has established a specialty service line that offers a full range of IT and consulting services on UiPath. This specialty group collaborates with our UiPath team and creates value by helping you accelerate your digital transformation and expand into new markets while reducing overall costs.

UiPath logo

Partner awards

UiPath 2022—Partner of the Year for BPO and Managed Services

Cognizant earns dual awards: Worldwide Partner of the Year for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Managed Services (MS), and Regional (Americas) Partner of the Year for BPO / MS. Both awards highlight Cognizant's success using UiPath products to scale digital business operations for our clients.

Read the press release
UiPath logo
UiPath 2021—Global Growth Partner of the Year

Cognizant is recognized as a leader in evangelizing UiPath growth products, solutions and capabilities for scaling our clients' automation programs.

Learn more
UiPath logo

To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

UiPath

Continue the conversation

Let’s connect to find out what the power of our partnerships can do for you.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.