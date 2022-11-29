Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant® SmartMove
Contact

Migrate to SAP S/4HANA with Cognizant Smartmove

Intelligent Enterprises are characterized by their superior agility, efficiency and real-time insights.
With SAP® S/4HANA® at their core, Intelligent Enterprises are changing how work gets done, reacting in real time to critical insights and driving improved customer experiences. According to a recent Forrester study, companies that have moved from SAP ERP Central Component (ECC) to S/4HANA have, on average:
  • Improved customer satisfaction (44%)
  • Created cross-sell and upsell opportunities (37%)
  • Increased revenues (37%)
  • Generated new revenue streams (30%)
  • Reduced customer turnover (4.1%)
  • Improved IT productivity (5%)
While the conversion benefits are clear, the path to accomplishing it is not. 
Whether you are in the stages of digital transformation or deliberating on the optimal migration strategy or you would like to accelerate your existing journey, we can help.

Cognizant SmartMove S/4HANA Conversion Factory

Cognizant SmartMove, our SAP qualified S/4HANA Conversion Factory delivers a comprehensive, risk-mitigated solution to transform your current SAP landscape into a scalable, Intelligent Enterprise-ready environment.

Cognizant helps enterprises migrate their legacy SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA by leveraging standardized processes powered by robotic process automation (RPA), tools and accelerators, and quality gates.

Shared services
  • Variable capacity
  • Optimal usage of resources
  • 10%-20% cost saving
Process automation
  • Reduce downtime by 10%-30% 
  • Decrease cost by 10%-15%
Standardized processes
  • Standard templates
  • Repeatability ensures quality
  • Eliminates errors
Quality gates
  • Checkpoints to reduce risk

Why Cognizant

Providing end-to-end solutions for core modernization

Expertise: A trusted partner, Cognizant has been helping businesses strategize and migrate to SAP S/4HANA since the product first launched in 2015. 

Trusted advisor to customers: Our focused, industry best practices led programs are delivered on time and according to the original roadmap, which improves customer satisfaction. Our clients rate us high on overall satisfaction, thought leadership, testing methodologies, agile/DevOps capabilities, functional skills and innovation. 

Recommended by analysts: Recognized as leader in S/4HANA-driven transformations by leading global analysts, including the Leader Quadrant by ISG, Nelson Hall and Everest Group. 

Partnership: Cognizant is global partner of SAP. We’re also a Global Strategic Service Partner for Intelligent ERP, SAP MOVE, the S/4HANA Beta program and the SAP Model Company. In addition, our partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), among other strategic partners, help us provide end-to-end solutions for your core modernization strategy.

SAP Factory Qualification: Best-in-class processes, tools, accelerators and frameworks built into the solution, qualified and validated by SAP.

Service offerings

Assess

Functional and technical impact analysis, custom code analysis, conversion roadmap, cost estimation and project plan.

man looking at laptop
Test drive

Risk mitigated proof of concept conversion prior to the actual conversion, including functional and representative code remediation.

employee working at desk
Migrate

Move to S/4HANA with our agile factory, powered by RPA tools and quality gates.

products being moved around at factory
Innovate

Cognizant’s Intelligent Enterprise platform leverages AI/ML, built-in industry solutions, best practices, analytics and key performance indicators to enable quick wins to improve the business impact.

woman looking at tablet

Value-added services ensure best-in-class processes

  • Define business case and roadmap to S/4HANA journey using our proprietary consulting and value extraction frameworks
  • Leverage managed services to reduce hosting costs
  • Achieve cloud migration from the current landscape to AWS, Azure, HANA Enterprise Cloud (HEC) or GCP with a tested, proven methodology
  • Move to S/4HANA Cloud Extended
“I was delighted to be able to thank the German-based team personally for the success that they brought in our recent SAP S/4HANA deployment. There was a high degree of complexity but the project was delivered on time, on quality, and on budget. Throughout the project, they acted as ‘one-team’, along with our Global Business Process Architects and the local Chinese Key Users. With the successful first month-end-close on Friday, it would be hard to find a smoother go-live in our ERP deployment history.”
- Director Global ERP Projects, multinational pharmaceutical company, HQ in Germany
“This is a significant milestone in the ATLAS journey to creating our long-term goals of delivering reliable timely financial data. It is often forgotten that our IT infrastructure plays a key role in the successful delivery of that goal. I am extremely proud of what we have achieved with the migration to Azure.”
- Head Finance-IT, leading reinsurance and insurance provider
“Cognizant was completely committed to the overall project success: Deploying high quality, global processes. Above all, they acted together with us as "one team", doing what was needed to done to achieve the success, as a true partner. With complexity and size of this S/4 HANA deployment, inevitably, there are challenges, but Cognizant responded well and consistently met all project milestones throughout the project. The preparation and hard work meant that the go-live was the smoothest in our ERP history.”
- Head of IT, global life sciences company
“Well, it was a quite long happy experience with Cognizant from the time we started the overall evaluation of our systems during the assessment until we successfully completed the whole conversion to S/4HANA rel 1809. We are so happy with what we've done so far.”
- IT head, leading medical solution provider in Middle East

Results

Background

A medical equipment manufacturer with more than 1,000 users required an ECC to S/4HANA 1809 single-step conversion.

Solution

Cognizant partnered with the client to define the business case for S/4HANA and implement its S/4HANA conversion program, which helped eliminate custom developments, migrate CRM processes to the S/4HANA core and simplify the IT landscape. Deploying S/4HANA innovations and Fiori apps helped improve customer and employee experiences.

Impact
  • Reduced custom code by 50% and replaced it with standard functionality  
  • Lowered projected IT support costs by 20% due to landscape simplification and standardization 
  • Improved customer retention, including better response times and higher order fulfillment rates, due to improved inventory visibility and reduced inventory obsolescence
  • Significantly improved employee satisfaction through better user experiences and simplified processes 
  • Increased data availability and consistency by 20% across the organization
Background

A medical equipment manufacturer with more than 1,000 users required an ECC to S/4HANA 1809 single-step conversion.

Solution

Cognizant partnered with the client to define the business case for S/4HANA and implement its S/4HANA conversion program, which helped eliminate custom developments, migrate CRM processes to the S/4HANA core and simplify the IT landscape. Deploying S/4HANA innovations and Fiori apps helped improve customer and employee experiences.

Impact
  • Reduced custom code by 50% and replaced it with standard functionality  
  • Lowered projected IT support costs by 20% due to landscape simplification and standardization 
  • Improved customer retention, including better response times and higher order fulfillment rates, due to improved inventory visibility and reduced inventory obsolescence
  • Significantly improved employee satisfaction through better user experiences and simplified processes 
  • Increased data availability and consistency by 20% across the organization

Latest thinking

WHITEPAPERS

The journey to intelligent ERP

Taking a business value-driven approach, organizations are transforming aging ERP backbones into systems of innovation via SAP S/4HANA.

Learn more
Taking a business value-driven approach, organizations are transforming aging ERP backbones into systems of innovation via SAP S/4HANA.

News

See all Cognizant news

Stay on top of what's happening across Cognizant.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.