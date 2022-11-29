SAP Analytics
Offerings
Data and analytics—a holistic view
We offer a holistic approach to SAP-based data and analytics, enabling you to explore valuable insights, improve data-driven decision-making and reduce overall cost through services including embedded analytics; Master Data Management (MDM); governance and privacy; enterprise information management (EIM); cloud-based analytics; and SAP data fabric.
Unlock your data’s true potential with embedded analytics
In today’s data-driven business landscape, having the ability to analyze and derive actionable insights is crucial for success. With our delivery accelerators and in-house industry solutions built atop SAP data and analytics, we empower our clients with a range of significant advantages.
Seamlessly analyze vast volumes of data, effortlessly make informed decisions and elevate productivity, all while experiencing unparalleled advancements with smarter decision-making capabilities. Harness the transformative capabilities of embedded analytics to unlock the true potential of your data.
SAP Master Data Governance & Privacy
Data governance and privacy are critical for businesses to ensure regulatory compliance, protect sensitive data and lower the risk and reputational, legal and financial costs of increasingly prevalent data breaches.
Leverage the unmatched expertise of our dynamic team of 1000+ seasoned SAP data and analytics pros. With a profound understanding of data management and governance, we excel at shaping comprehensive policies, procedures and standards that drive flawless data management, ensure impeccable data quality and exert meticulous control over data access. Our proficient team also offers unmatched support in data acquisition, data analysis, data curation, data storage and data utilization.
Activate operational excellence with EPM
Ignite the true potential of your business with enterprise performance management (EPM), a key solution that drives operational excellence. Our robust EPM community empowers our clients with unparalleled support in crucial management processes such as financial planning, budgeting, forecasting, value creation modeling, results consolidation and performance analysis.
Harness the power of a closed-loop model that provides invaluable operational insights, enabling you to make strategic decisions and drive optimal business performance.
Trailblazing visualization: SAP Analytics Cloud & SAP BTP Cloud Analytics
Gain unparalleled freedom and scalability for your business with our SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) capabilities. Seamlessly integrate data sources, including the SAP HANA suite, into a unified model and evaluate performance, uncover trends and monitor KPIs. Extract profound insights from vast databases with advanced predictive analytics capabilities. Develop exceptional applications with our SAC solutions specialists. And drive precise and smarter decision-making with ML and AI.
Cognizant combines cloud visualization with usability and graphic design to enhance your experience and ensure optimal application adoption. Our expertise in SAP BTP extends to complete cloud visualization and business transformation solutions.
Transform your data management with SAP Datasphere & visualization
Empower your data with data fabric solutions that seamlessly connect and automatically manage your data between systems and applications in real time. With SAP Datasphere solution and Cognizant SAP Data Fabric, you can create a single source of truth and access that data whenever and wherever you need it.
Our dynamic SAP Data Fabric community, an integral part of SAP data and analytics, simplifies data integration, especially in complex distributed architectures, making it ready for use in analytics, AI and ML applications.
Leverage our SAP Data Fabric consultancy and solutions to scale your businesses’ systems in rapidly changing markets—and activate new possibilities for your business.
SAP ANALYTICS
Explore our cutting-edge solutions
Cognizant SAP sustainability cockpit
Enable integrated capturing and real-time tracking of sustainability goals through a unified central data platform.
Cognizant SAP visual factory
Enable line-of-sight to profit and loss impact, through shop floor to top floor integration and role-based actionable insights.
Cognizant SAP spend intelligence
Unveil hidden trends and drive savings for optimizing your spend and reimagining your spend strategy.
Our partners
We establish partnerships and alliances with industry-leading organizations to deliver comprehensive solutions to our clients. Our key partners are:
