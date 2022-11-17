Cognizant Adaptive Spaces
The convergence of physical and digital experiences will continue to evolve as we emerge from the pandemic. With customers living online, even when physically present, you have an opportunity to reimagine physical spaces and turn them into a strategic business advantage.
Cognizant® Adaptive Spaces creates digitized physical environments that enhance customer experiences. By leveraging the internet of things, machine learning and artificial intelligence, Cognizant Adaptive Spaces helps you understand, track and react to each customer’s engagement within the physical world.
The result? Personalized experiences that increase brand loyalty—turning your space into a differentiator, not a drag on your resources.
