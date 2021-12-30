Accelerate your digital innovation
As an inception partner for SAP BTP, Cognizant can help you unlock business value and accelerate digital transformation by innovating, integrating and extending across all SAP implementations, such as SAP S/4HANA, SuccessFactors, Ariba, Commerce and more.
With our unique design thinking and human-centric approach towards a successful SAP BTP implementation, you can reduce IT costs, accelerate time-to-value, improve compliance, ensure agile and flexible process delivery, and provide secure IT—enabling you to make faster insight-driven decisions.
Driving innovative business outcomes
SAP BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM
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Innovation—a holistic approach
Accelerate your roadmap to innovation
Cognizant offers advisory services via SAP BTP, enabling customers to create a roadmap for continuous innovation and solutions to reach their goals.
Our highly experienced team will help you accelerate your enterprise innovation journey—from structuring the inner core to amalgamating it with innovation. Our BTP advisory services include:
- Enterprise integration
- UX services
Innovate, integrate, industrialize and transform
Cognizant accelerates SAP BTP implementation by leveraging its intelligent 5i Framework (insights, inspire, ideate, illustrate and implement). Together—with a network of experts who deliver customizable solutions—we transform businesses by giving them an intuitive edge to succeed.
Our implementation offerings include:
- Enterprise digital transformation with APIs and microservices
- Cloud services integration (HXM-ERP integration)
- Fiori-based integration and extensions
- Trimodal platform innovations
- Platform modernization
Optimize your SAP BTP operations
With Cognizant’s expertise, you can leverage innovative SAP BTP solutions to optimize processes and run your business with ease.
We offer platform support in the following areas:
- BTP administration and security
- Extension app support for extended custom functionalities
Latest thinking
Awards and recognition
Our partners
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.