Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@54a2e028" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@4aed669c" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@7dfd6a22" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@7d5cfb01" Investors
Legacy Modernization
Contact

The right time to take action

Legacy modernization is more critical now than ever before. It's no longer just about efficiency—it's about staying power and securing a competitive advantage in a new digital landscape. Today, the agility built into cloud-native architectures is a prerequisite for large-scale AI adoption and the ability to respond quickly to change.

Our AI-first approach to legacy modernization tackles the complexity that has historically made modernization efforts suboptimal. With generative AI, we can unravel and understand legacy systems, enabling a radically clean modernization process that prepares your infrastructure for the future.

 

Achieve impact

30%–60%

cost reduction for IT estate

20%–50%

increase in productivity

15%–30%

IT staff rotation from "run" to "innovate"

40%

reduction in time to market

Explore modernization services

Transform legacy systems into AI-fueled innovation engines

Here’s how to overcome innovation-hampering tech debt—so your business can succeed in the AI age.

Read blog

Self-funded modernization

Our unique approach integrates run operations within the modernization process. We use a self-funded model that allows continuous reinvestment of simplification and automation benefits, providing greater control over speed and business impact while significantly reducing risk.

Unlike traditional approaches, we ensure that modernization is not a stand-alone program, but a strategic, ongoing process aligned with your business objectives.

Register for a fast-paced modernization strategy workshop

Real stories, real impact

TECHNOLOGY

30% faster QA with AI-powered code companion prompt library

TECHNOLOGY

30% faster QA with AI-powered code companion prompt library

Integrating the Cognizant Flowsource™ prompt library into the process doubled test cases and sped up execution 30%. Results: simplified automation scripting, improved codebase, streamlined debugging, expanded test capabilities.

Ineligible digital data

RETAIL

Reengineered mainframe-based order management system

RETAIL

Reengineered mainframe-based order management system

We modernized 5M lines of code to Google Cloud Platform. The system now delivers enhanced business agility with auto-scaling, self-heal and zero-trust security capabilities—and processes over $10B in annual digital sales.

Two people sitting at a table with packages, one is working on a laptop, while the other person is sticking a label on a package

EDUCATION

Accelerated AI-powered education with Flowsource

EDUCATION

Accelerated AI-powered education with Flowsource

We integrated AI tools into learning, HR, research and tutoring—and reduced HR labor hours by 80%. With an agent framework and AI-native engineering, we accelerated gen AI solution delivery, governance and tuning.

A group of young people sitting at individual desks with their laptops, facing big screen on the wall displaying some presentation

FINTECH/FINANCE

40% faster product development with AI-powered code assistant

FINTECH/FINANCE

40% faster product development with AI-powered code assistant

Harnessing AI code companions within Flowsource, we accelerated development cycles by 40%, increased bug identification by 30% and unlocked innovation possibilities for a leading tax preparation platform.

A tablet propped up to stand displaying a graph

Unlocking value through AI-powered modernization

Enhanced agility

Respond swiftly to market changes with cloud-native architecture.

Enhanced agility icon
AI readiness

Prepare your infrastructure for large-scale AI adoption and integration.

AI readiness icon
Risk mitigation

Reduce modernization risks with AI-driven legacy system analysis.

Risk mitigation icon

Powering modernization with industry leaders

Contact us

Contact us for a fast-paced modernization strategy workshop designed to drive results.