Restaurants & Food Services

Digital solutions that help providers prepare for growth.
Scalable and efficient
Our Store Support and Help Desk Center of Excellence help your stores/franchises maintain smart, efficient and smooth operations at lower costs. Restaurants can stay focused on the customer experience and revenue generation. With Cognizant’s services, stores gain five critical competitive advantages:
- Restaurant expertise—you gain a partner with expert understanding of retail and restaurant environments
- Single point of accountability—stores call us for support, regardless of the issue’s severity or underlying vendor software
- Flexibility—our per-store pricing model makes it easy to plan and budget
- Global delivery—our global footprint supports your operations, wherever you grow
- Metrics, tools and reporting—clients gain fresh insight into system costs with our service’s easy-to-read dashboards and reports on efficiency and effectiveness
Reduce costs, improve operations
Our managed business services offer the agility necessary for a restaurant chain to globalize its operations—shrinking and growing as dictated by evolving markets and acquisitions. By outsourcing F&A processes, our clients can achieve greater flexibility and scalability without having to choose between cost reduction and process improvements.
Smart retail solutions
Transform point of sale (PoS) to point of service—and create a seamless guest experience with our end-to-end PoS services:
- PoS mobile and web-enabling
- Electronic gift cards
- PoS and back-office L1 & L2 help desk
- PCI compliance
Maximize productivity
By optimizing back of house (BOH) systems and processes like labor scheduling, inventory and menu management, and kitchen display systems, Cognizant helps restaurants reduce operational costs and increase employee efficiency and engagement. Our business intelligence and analytics solutions provide a single source of truth for restaurant store operations.
Next-gen ERP solution
Cognizant is helping restaurant organizations move to Oracle Fusion, a unified, new-generation enterprise resource planning system that consolidates restaurant back-office and enterprise ERP systems. It offers a single source of truth for profit and loss, inventory, labor and food costs.
Latest thinking
