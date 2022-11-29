Skip to main content Skip to footer
From cost center to change accelerator

Enterprises face mounting complexity—estates spanning multi-cloud environments, legacy systems, micro-service integrations, and the rise of generative AI and intelligent agents. Traditional IT operations, once effective, now struggle with fragmented processes, operational debt, and high costs—limiting innovation and resilience.
Cognizant® Resilient IT Operations helps enterprises embrace AI-driven ZeroOps, leveraging automation powered by agentic AI to drive operational excellence and improve business resilience. It embeds self-serve, self-healing, and self-adapt capabilities into day-to-day tools and workflows. Organizations can run securely, innovate faster, and deliver continuously improving, highly available, and resilient services that unlock business potential.
 

Operational resilience at scale

Some of the results we’ve delivered

30–40%

savings on IT costs

50–60%

incidents avoided

35–40%

reduction in service outages

40–50%

reduction in technical debt

Real stories, real impact

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

End-to-end observability with AI automation

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

End-to-end observability with AI automation

Cognizant leveraged its Full-Stack Observability platform to eliminate 40% incidents and improve MTTR by 70% through Event correlation and AI-driven pattern analysis.

A skyview of Antennas for telecommunications

INSURANCE

Transformation strategy for application resiliency with cost optimization

INSURANCE

Transformation strategy for application resiliency with cost optimization

Cognizant drove operational transformation by leveraging its Observability Template to enhance monitoring, cut Major Incident MTTR by 40%, and embed automation and resilience.

Three persons were discussing with some documents

MEDIA

Real-time multi-cloud insights with cost efficiency

MEDIA

Real-time multi-cloud insights with cost efficiency

Cognizant leveraged advanced monitoring and dashboards to boost coverage by 30%, enable 45% self-service observability, and improve operating efficiency by 30%.

Capturing video in crane shoot

LIFE SCIENCES

Accelerating genAI bot deployment with secure Azure DevOps

LIFE SCIENCES

Accelerating genAI bot deployment with secure Azure DevOps

Cognizant leveraged gen AI to integrate siloed Development and Operations thereby increasing release cycles by 4X and reduced vulnerability by 65% through Integrated Security Scanning.

A microscope illuminated against a bluish background.
AI-driven resilient operations: The 3S approach

Autonomous IT operations drive significant productivity and efficiency, while improving quality, agility and innovation. Our framework helps enterprises navigate this transformation and achieve measurable outcomes through resilient IT operations.

A person working on system.

Our approach

The 3S approach to AI-driven resilient operations.

Self-Serve
End-user facing agents bring a new level and quality of self-service, embedded in day-to-day tools and workflows. They empower users and IT staff to resolve routine matters instantly with minimal manual effort.
Self-Heal
Engineer-facing agents accelerate the development of self-healing automations, so that a broader range of system issues can be resolved without human intervention—reducing downtime and improving resilience.
Self-Adapt
Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) practices automate manual work and continuously improve reliability, performance, accountability, and innovation—helping IT operations adapt to evolving business needs.

Our unique edge

Cognizant’s suite of AI-powered platforms powers this solution with efficiency and agility.

Cognizant Neuro® AI Engineering: Industrializing AI

Industrialize agentic AI with a full-stack platform that turns scattered pilots into enterprise-grade execution with speed, quality and control.

Cognizant Neuro® IT Operations: AI-powered IT efficiency

Harness AI to proactively manage IT operations, reduce downtime and optimize performance across hybrid environments. 

Cognizant Skygrade™: Cloud-native modernization platform

Enable scalable cloud transformation, risk mitigation, fast delivery and precise business rule extraction across cloud estates.

Flowsource™: Elevating full-stack engineering to new heights

Flowsource is our unified, full-stack modern engineering platform—AI-led to accelerate innovation, reduce risks and boost productivity across your SDLC.

Ecosystem partnerships with hyperscalers and key tooling, backing interoperability and rapid deployment

Analyst recognition

Cognizant is consistently recognized by leading analyst firms for excellence in software engineering and digital product development.

Cognizant named as a Leader in the Everest Group Application Development Services for AI Applications PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

This recognition reflects our comprehensive AI led Software engineering and consulting capabilities, strong domain integration, and sustained investments in building reusable IP, partner ecosystems that have been proven through successful client engagements entailing end to end complex digital transformation initiatives across industry verticals.

Application development services cover image

