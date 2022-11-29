From cost center to change accelerator
Enterprises face mounting complexity—estates spanning multi-cloud environments, legacy systems, micro-service integrations, and the rise of generative AI and intelligent agents. Traditional IT operations, once effective, now struggle with fragmented processes, operational debt, and high costs—limiting innovation and resilience.
Cognizant® Resilient IT Operations helps enterprises embrace AI-driven ZeroOps, leveraging automation powered by agentic AI to drive operational excellence and improve business resilience. It embeds self-serve, self-healing, and self-adapt capabilities into day-to-day tools and workflows. Organizations can run securely, innovate faster, and deliver continuously improving, highly available, and resilient services that unlock business potential.
Operational resilience at scale
Some of the results we’ve delivered