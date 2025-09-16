Why this paper

Manufacturers don’t need more hype—they need a path to scale.

Many are stuck in pilot purgatory—limited visibility, disconnected systems, and rising costs stall progress. This guide shows how leaders move from experimentation to execution—aligning AI to business outcomes, standardizing OT data and integrating it with enterprise systems, and securing every layer from edge to cloud so wins multiply across sites.

Inside, you’ll find what actually moves the needle: a proven framework that links data visibility, cybersecurity, human–machine interaction, and agentic AI readiness to measurable gains in OEE and ROI. A clear roadmap to turn isolated successes into a repeatable, enterprise‑wide advantage.