Charting a new course in aviation innovation

The aviation industry is evolving rapidly due to changing customer expectations, cost pressures, and the need for sustainable practices, while aging airport infrastructure struggles to keep up with passenger growth.

Our mission is to help airlines and airports embrace these changes by implementing advanced technologies that enhance passenger experiences, modernize airline operations, improve MRO services and create a robust back-office operations landscape to deliver outcomes that matter most to aviation businesses today.

PARTNERSHIP
Cognizant and IATA enhance airline initiatives

Cognizant is a proud member of IATA, actively contributing to advancement of global aviation standards and practices.

TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY ECOSYSTEM

Targeted solutions

Digital solutions that help providers prepare for growth.

Cognizant Neuro®

Cognizant Neuro enhances airline operations, ensuring seamless integration, maximizing investments, accelerating ROI with pre-built solutions, and offering full lifecycle orchestration from discovery to value realization.

Additional capabilities

Serving the connected traveler

We help clients with omnichannel and loyalty transformation, PSS transformation, automated back-office solutions, and commercial management to enhance every aspect of the travel journey.

Modernizing for the next generation of travel

We deliver comprehensive solutions for irregular operations handling, airport operations transformation, and modernizing crew management.

Updating and integrating new technologies and processes

We offer comprehensive solutions for MRO systems, line maintenance, and parts planning, ensuring airlines maintain critical operational efficiency.

Enhance efficiency, reduce costs and improve overall service quality

We offer reimagined back-office operations, featuring solutions for smart contact centers and agent-led back-office functions to enhance efficiency and service quality.

Streamline the travel experience

We help our clients integrate biometric systems for faster security checks and smoother passenger flows at airports.

Reduce wait times and physical touchpoints

We facilitate contactless technology at airports to streamline processes like check-in, e-ticketing, and queue-less journeys to enhance customer experiences and reduce labor demands.

Case studies

Airline uses chatbot to improve CX

See how this airline deployed a virtual agent capable of answering over 60 of the common customer inquiries relating to its loyalty program.

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

Where the action is for AI in aviation

From strategic pricing to optimizing baggage drop-offs, airlines are starting to make extensive and widespread use of AI.

Achieve unmatched user experiences with conversational AI

See how the travel and hospitality sector is leveraging intelligent virtual assistants and chatbots to serve up personalized concierge experiences.

Riyadh Airports Company selects Cognizant for digital transformation

Riyadh Airports Company has appointed Cognizant to enhance its ERP and business process automation to improve the traveler experience.

How GenAI can revolutionize travel and transport

GenAI can address current challenges for travel and transport industries by enhancing multi-modality, sustainability and self-healing capabilities.

Upcoming industry events

World Aviation Festival

Oct. 8-10
Amsterdam, Netherlands

IATA World Passenger and Finance Symposium

Oct. 30-31
Bangkok, Thailand

The future of travel & hospitality

Tomorrow offers a world of opportunities, but industry leaders must be open to new digital insights—and focus on people first.

'How' an experience is delivered 'is' the experience

Customer experience isn’t delivered in a vacuum—it requires a multilayered ecosystem that reliably and repeatably delivers on the brand promise.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

