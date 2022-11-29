AI-Infused SDLC

Powering business growth with modern engineering
As competition intensifies, agility is crucial. Yet, technical constraints, talent fractures and fragmented AI tools often prevent enterprises from innovating at the required pace of business.
Our AI-led SDLC approach accelerates development for both new greenfield and evolving brownfield applications. We embed AI across the engineering lifecycle, using LLM-agnostic agents powered by frontier models to autonomously generate and evolve systems with built-in security. With certified AI architects at scale, we help you turn this capability into a permanent competitive advantage. The result is increased engineering throughput and faster time to market with higher quality—all at a lower risk and run cost.