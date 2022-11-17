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Life Sciences Technology Podcast
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Life Sciences Fusion, a Cognizant Podcast is a new flagship podcast series

Advances in technology are rapidly evolving—including AI and quantum computing. But what’s hype and what’s ripe for real-world applications in science and healthcare?

Life Sciences Fusion, a Cognizant® Podcast is a pragmatic, C-suite show. Signal identified → decision made → outcome proven. No hype. Not just art-of-the-possible. Just what leaders saw, what they did and what was realized. This podcast series is focused on how industry peers and partners are leveraging technology to meet the challenges of change and innovate within a rapidly evolving life sciences environment.

Episode 1
CRMs in the age of AI

CRMs in the age of AI

In this inaugural episode, Bryan Hill, Vice President, Strategy & Transformation for life sciences at Cognizant and Dirk Ilius, Director of Live Sciences at Cognizant, dig into the practical realities of AI adoption in life sciences CRM: How to prime your platform for AI, where to start and how to measure early success before ROI becomes visible. Listen now. Runtime: 22 mins

Bryan Hill

Vice President of Strategy and Innovation, CDO Health Sciences, Cognizant 

Bryan brings deep expertise in digital strategy and innovation across the health sciences sector, helping life sciences organizations turn emerging technologies into measurable business outcomes.

Bryan Hill Headshot
Dirk Ilius

Director, Life Sciences, Cognizant

Dirk is a life sciences technology leader focused on CRM modernization and AI adoption, guiding pharma organizations through the operational and strategic complexities of platform transformation.

Dirk Ilius headshot

Leadership

Mohammad Haque

Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Life Sciences and Americas

Mohammad Haque profile picture
Gaurav Marya

Strategic Business Unit Head & Business Unit Integration Lead, Life Sciences

Gaurav Marya profile picture
Bryan Hill

Vice President of Strategy and Innovation, CDO Health Sciences

Bryan Hill profile picture
Kavitha Lokesh

Vice President, Life Sciences

Kavitha Lokesh profile picture
Pritam Raut

Strategic Business Unit Head and Client Partner

Pritam Raut profile picture

Take the first step toward leveraging cutting-edge life science technology

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities, including life sciences solutions, is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.