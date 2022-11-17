Life Sciences Technology Podcast

Life Sciences Fusion, a Cognizant Podcast is a new flagship podcast series

Advances in technology are rapidly evolving—including AI and quantum computing. But what’s hype and what’s ripe for real-world applications in science and healthcare?

Life Sciences Fusion, a Cognizant® Podcast is a pragmatic, C-suite show. Signal identified → decision made → outcome proven. No hype. Not just art-of-the-possible. Just what leaders saw, what they did and what was realized. This podcast series is focused on how industry peers and partners are leveraging technology to meet the challenges of change and innovate within a rapidly evolving life sciences environment.