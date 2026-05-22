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Syndigo Rising Star Award 2025
Rising Star Award

Cognizant has been honored with Syndigo's Rising Star Award 2025, acknowledging our rapid momentum, innovation, and growing impact in helping clients harness Syndigo's product and data management offerings to drive AI-ready transformation at scale.

Syndigo Rising Star Award 2025
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