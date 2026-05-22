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Syndigo Global Solutions Integrator Partner of the Year 2025
Global Solutions Integrator Partner of the Year 2025

Cognizant has been named Syndigo's Global Solutions Integrator Partner of the Year 2025, highlighting our leadership in delivering AI-ready, enterprise-scale product and data management solutions powered by Syndigo's industry-leading platform.

Syndigo Global Solutions Integrator Partner of the Year 2025
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