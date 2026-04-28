Cognizant has been named a Leader in both the Design and Setup and Optimization and Enhancement quadrants of the ISG Provider Lens® Global Capability Center (GCC) Services 2026 report, published by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. The recognition highlights Cognizant’s comprehensive, AI-native capabilities across the entire GCC lifecycle—from initial strategy and setup through ongoing transformation and value creation. Cognizant’s AI Builder approach helps clients bridge AI investment to measurable enterprise outcomes by engineering full-stack, context-aware AI solutions into operating models, platforms, and day-to-day work.