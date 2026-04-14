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ISG EMEA Paragon™ Awards 2025 Winner – Sustainability
Cognizant and Stena Bulk win the 2025 ISG EMEA Paragon™ Award for Sustainability

Stena Bulk and Cognizant have been jointly recognized at the ISG Paragon™ Awards for the STORM initiative, showcasing how applied AI is improving forecasting accuracy, reducing emissions and strengthening maritime resilience.

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2025 ISG EMEA Paragon™ Award for Sustainability badge
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