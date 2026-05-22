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Informatica Global Partner Awards 2025
Global Modernization Partner of the Year

Cognizant was named Global Modernization Partner of the Year at the Informatica Global Partner Awards 2025. This recognition highlights our commitment to accelerating digital transformation, modernizing data platforms and unlocking strategic cloud driven value for clients.

Informatica Global Partner Awards 2025
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