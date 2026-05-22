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Global System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year
Global System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year

Cognizant was named Global System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year at the Qlik Global Partner Awards 2025—reaffirming our commitment and expertise in the business intelligence space.

Global System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year
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