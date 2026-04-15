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Everest Group Digital Transformation Consulting Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025
Cognizant Named a Leader in the Everest Group Digital Transformation Consulting Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Cognizant has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group Digital Transformation Consulting Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025, placing it among the top tier of 18 evaluated service providers. The designation highlights Cognizant's strengths in blending advisory and technology execution across key business functions such as supply chain, finance, and HR, with particular recognition for its AI and platform investments.

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Everest Group Digital Transformation Consulting Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 badgs
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