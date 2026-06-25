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Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group’s ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Everest Group names Cognizant as a Leader in Everest Group’s ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. The recognition reflects Cognizant’s ability to manage large-scale, complex, and end-to-end ServiceNow services, underpinned by a strong delivery network, robust partner ecosystem and commitment to AI-enabled enterprise transformation.

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Peak matrix
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