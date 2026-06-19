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Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group Marketing Transformation Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

Our unified marketing delivery model, Cognizant Moment, AI-led campaign tolls, Neruro AI innovation and deep ecosystem partnerships set us apart.

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Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group's B2B Sales Service PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025
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