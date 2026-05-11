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Everest Group names Cognizant a Leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026
Everest Group names Cognizant a Leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

Our Cognizant Neuro® AI suite, end-to-end automation expertise and ecosystem partnerships gave us the edge.

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Everest Group names Cognizant a Leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026
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