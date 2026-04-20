Federation University transforms HCM systems to enable a unified platform

Business outcomes

University downtime is limited, making on-time delivery critical for a smooth platform transition. By carefully focusing on the initial project scope, Cognizant and Federation University worked together to deliver the university’s Workday transformation on time and on budget. Immediate follow-on enhancements were rapidly deployed within four months of go-live.

By building the strategic partnership around shared purpose, and not only technical skills, Cognizant and Federation continue to look toward more ways they can work together to support the university’s mission of bringing industry together with students to train future-ready graduates.

Strong adoption

With a strong commitment from Federation University leadership to the Workday platform, the team could move quickly to implementing the Workday People Experience (PEX) support solution. This granted users a robust support system during onboarding and beyond. As a result, Federation was able to immediately track user activity trends and achieve impressive adoption rates for the new platform.

Workday Learning and Workday Peakon Employee Voice have also seen rapid and sustained adoption, driving employee engagement and an enhanced professional development and compliance framework for the university. With the rollout of Workday Peakon, the university was able to move from annual to quarterly survey cadences, enabling more agile responses based on more accurate insights.

Post-go-live optimization

In the two years following the successful Workday HCM and Workday Payroll go-live, Federation University has continued to mature and extend its digital ecosystem through a structured program of targeted enhancements. The university prioritized critical compliance needs first, including significant uplift to support the new TAFE Enterprise Bargaining Agreement (EBA). This initiative required detailed configuration, testing and deployment work to ensure entitlements, rules and payroll dependencies were accurately reflected within Workday, enabling accurate administration of pay.

Federation has further advanced its employee engagement capability by deploying Workday Peakon Employee Voice, enabling leaders to capture real-time sentiment, track engagement trends and adopt more data-driven cultural interventions. Workday Peakon quickly reduced administrative effort required to launch surveys, and its framework enabled Federation to enhance response relevancy by increasing survey cadence to quarterly and embed best-practice listening rhythms across leadership, HR and managers to drive continuous improvement.