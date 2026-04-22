BBVA unifies its global brand for consistent, modern customer experiences

Case study
At a glance
Industry
Banking
Location
Spain
Products and services
Adobe Experience Manager
Challenge
Centralize digital asset and content management across 13 country markets, based on a core implementation of Adobe Experience Manager.
Success Highlights
- Stronger global brand with consistent representation of BBVA across all 13 markets
- 100% adoption of continuous improvement practices for operational excellence
- 24/7 operational extension ensuring global excellence
The challenge
BBVA is a global financial services group founded in 1857. With headquarters in Spain and a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, it operates in more than 25 countries worldwide, including the United States, Mexico, China, Hong Kong and Singapore. It is the largest financial institution in Mexico and has leading franchises in South America and Turkey.
Our approach
BBVA, in partnership with Cognizant, implemented AEM as its centralized platform for digital asset and content management. Key elements of our approach to date have included:
- BBVA’s centralized management model ensures a cohesive brand identity across markets, while providing local teams the agility to execute customized campaigns.
- A redesigned, modular tech stack was deployed with reusable core components, allowing for efficient AEM implementation across 13 country markets.
- Ongoing partnership: Beyond the initial rollout, we established a continuous partnership to manage platform updates, maintenance and development, supported by a 24/7 operational extension that complements BBVA’s autonomous digital ecosystem while ensuring global excellence.
- Cost optimization and efficiency: We rationalized licensing and decommissioned legacy systems to reduce IT costs and streamline workflows.
Business outcomes
This now long-standing collaboration has delivered measurable value and continues to guide digital innovation and future initiatives. Positive outcomes achieved by BBVA to date include:
- Stronger global brand: A centralized AEM platform has ensured consistent representation of BBVA across all markets.
- Faster time to market for major digital transformation: The platform and partnership supported the rapid rollout of a comprehensive redesign of BBVA’s public-facing websites. Leveraging AEM, the initiative ensured seamless deployment, rigorous testing, and ongoing optimization—delivering a modern, consistent and fully scalable digital experience for customers worldwide.
- Streamlined global rebrand: When BBVA refreshed its global brand across digital and physical channels, AEM enabled synchronized multi-country updates, flawless SEO and a cohesive, high-impact customer experience.
- Faster, more efficient digital campaigns: Streamlined workflows enabled marketing teams to accelerate campaigns without extensive technical support.
- Operational excellence: Adoption of continuous improvement (CI) practices reached 100%, exceeding the target benchmark of 90%, demonstrating a structured and measurable approach to ongoing enhancements.
- Enhanced team productivity and agility: Standardized workflows and reusable components allow marketing and operations teams to focus on innovation and customer-centric initiatives.
- A foundation for future success: BBVA is now preparing to migrate its digital ecosystem to a cloud-native environment and leverage advanced AI capabilities for a richer, more personalized customer experience. We continue to support the bank as a trusted partner, ensuring the platform remains robust, flexible and aligned with BBVA’s innovation roadmap.