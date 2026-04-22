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Case study
Banking case study

BBVA unifies its global brand for consistent, modern customer experiences

Cognizant supports BBVA to establish a consistent global brand presence, while preserving local market flexibility and readying the organization to leverage cloud and AI technologies.

At a glance

Industry
Banking

Location
Spain

Products and services
Adobe Experience Manager

Challenge

Centralize digital asset and content management across 13 country markets, based on a core implementation of Adobe Experience Manager.

Success Highlights

  • Stronger global brand with consistent representation of BBVA across all 13 markets
  • 100% adoption of continuous improvement practices for operational excellence
  • 24/7 operational extension ensuring global excellence

The challenge

BBVA is a global financial services group founded in 1857. With headquarters in Spain and a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, it operates in more than 25 countries worldwide, including the United States, Mexico, China, Hong Kong and Singapore. It is the largest financial institution in Mexico and has leading franchises in South America and Turkey.

A multi-year initiative to centralize brand assets

BBVA launched a multiyear initiative to centralize digital asset and content management across 13 country markets, based on a core implementation of Adobe Experience Manager (AEM). The overall program goals were to:

  • Deliver a cohesive and consistent global brand across countries and channels
  • Enable local teams to act quickly and efficiently, creating market-specific experiences
  • Establish a scalable digital foundation to support innovation and future cloud adoption

BBVA engaged Cognizant to support this strategic project by providing expertise in implementation, governance and continuous platform evolution.

Our approach

BBVA, in partnership with Cognizant, implemented AEM as its centralized platform for digital asset and content management. Key elements of our approach to date have included:

  • BBVA’s centralized management model ensures a cohesive brand identity across markets, while providing local teams the agility to execute customized campaigns.
  • A redesigned, modular tech stack was deployed with reusable core components, allowing for efficient AEM implementation across 13 country markets.
  • Ongoing partnership: Beyond the initial rollout, we established a continuous partnership to manage platform updates, maintenance and development, supported by a 24/7 operational extension that complements BBVA’s autonomous digital ecosystem while ensuring global excellence.
  • Cost optimization and efficiency: We rationalized licensing and decommissioned legacy systems to reduce IT costs and streamline workflows.
A group of diverse individuals seated around a table, each using a laptop for collaborative work.

Business outcomes

This now long-standing collaboration has delivered measurable value and continues to guide digital innovation and future initiatives. Positive outcomes achieved by BBVA to date include:

  • Stronger global brand: A centralized AEM platform has ensured consistent representation of BBVA across all markets.
  • Faster time to market for major digital transformation: The platform and partnership supported the rapid rollout of a comprehensive redesign of BBVA’s public-facing websites. Leveraging AEM, the initiative ensured seamless deployment, rigorous testing, and ongoing optimization—delivering a modern, consistent and fully scalable digital experience for customers worldwide.
  • Streamlined global rebrand: When BBVA refreshed its global brand across digital and physical channels, AEM enabled synchronized multi-country updates, flawless SEO and a cohesive, high-impact customer experience.
  • Faster, more efficient digital campaigns: Streamlined workflows enabled marketing teams to accelerate campaigns without extensive technical support.
  • Operational excellence: Adoption of continuous improvement (CI) practices reached 100%, exceeding the target benchmark of 90%, demonstrating a structured and measurable approach to ongoing enhancements.
  • Enhanced team productivity and agility: Standardized workflows and reusable components allow marketing and operations teams to focus on innovation and customer-centric initiatives.
  • A foundation for future success: BBVA is now preparing to migrate its digital ecosystem to a cloud-native environment and leverage advanced AI capabilities for a richer, more personalized customer experience. We continue to support the bank as a trusted partner, ensuring the platform remains robust, flexible and aligned with BBVA’s innovation roadmap.
Group of people sitting in a discussion room
A platform and partnership for ongoing digital success

BBVA’s digital transformation journey, anchored by a robust global platform, has established a consistent brand presence across multiple countries while preserving local market flexibility. This unified digital foundation has not only enabled BBVA to deliver modern, scalable customer experiences worldwide but also paved the way for its strategic move to the cloud—a next step that will unlock continuous innovation, new digital services and advanced capabilities such as AI. This transformation is the result of BBVA’s clear, long-term technical vision, supported by an evolving partnership with Cognizant that ensures the digital ecosystem remains future-ready.

About BBVA

BBVA is a global financial services group founded in 1857. The bank is present in more than 25 countries, has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico and it has leading franchises in South America and Turkey. In the United States, BBVA also has a significant investment, transactional and capital markets banking business. For more information, visit www.bbva.com.

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