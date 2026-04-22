BBVA unifies its global brand for consistent, modern customer experiences

A platform and partnership for ongoing digital success

BBVA’s digital transformation journey, anchored by a robust global platform, has established a consistent brand presence across multiple countries while preserving local market flexibility. This unified digital foundation has not only enabled BBVA to deliver modern, scalable customer experiences worldwide but also paved the way for its strategic move to the cloud—a next step that will unlock continuous innovation, new digital services and advanced capabilities such as AI. This transformation is the result of BBVA’s clear, long-term technical vision, supported by an evolving partnership with Cognizant that ensures the digital ecosystem remains future-ready.