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Horizon 3 Market Leader and “SaS Star” in HFS Horizons: Agentic Services, 2026
Cognizant recognized as a Horizon 3 Market Leader and “SaS Star” in HFS Horizons: Agentic Services, 2026

HFS positions Cognizant as a Horizon 3 Market Leader and “SaS Star” in HFS Horizons: Agentic Services, 2026, citing our clear three-part AI vision, improving software productivity, moving to an agentic operating layer and enabling new labor models, delivered through our Enterprise Agentification approach. The report highlights our end-to-end capabilities through Agent Foundry and Neuro® AI, strengthened by deep ecosystem underpinned by responsible AI standards, ISO 42001 certification and an emphasis on context engineering to enable robust governance, scale and interoperability across complex enterprise environments.

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Cognizant recognized as a Horizon 3 Market Leader and “SaS Star” in HFS Horizons: Agentic Services, 2026
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