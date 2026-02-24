Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@26146e1e" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@56f40dd1" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@c8f67e0" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@5029f98e" Investors
Best in KLAS for Claims and Administration Platforms (Payer)
Best in KLAS for Claims and Administration Platforms (Payer)

Cognizant has been ranked #1 in the Claims & Administration Platforms (Payer) segment in the 2026 Best in KLAS report. This award assesses the customer experience interacting with Cognizant and the use of TriZetto healthcare products in the areas of culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, value and market energy.

Read the report
Best in KLAS: Claim badge
Back to accolades page