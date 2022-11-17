AI Builder for Life Sciences
AI capabilities
AI-driven discovery
Accelerate scientific breakthroughs with AI-powered drug discovery, molecule design and clinical trial optimization. Our AI Builder capabilities enable decentralized trials, real-world evidence generation and agentic data management. These capabilities reduce development timelines, improve precision and enhance data quality across clinical processes, enabling faster innovation from early research through late-stage development.
Smart operations
Drive intelligent manufacturing with AI-powered digital twins, predictive maintenance and yield optimization. Enable real-time supply chain orchestration, demand forecasting and inventory optimization. Integrated with IoT and Industry 4.0, these capabilities improve resilience, reduce costs and enhance operational efficiency across global life sciences manufacturing networks.
Compliance automation
Streamline regulatory processes with AI-driven medical writing, pharmacovigilance automation and adverse event processing. Enable intelligent regulatory submissions and continuous compliance monitoring. As an AI Builder, we help organizations embed AI into their operations and manage increasing regulatory complexity with greater accuracy, reduced risk and improved speed across global compliance functions.
Personalized experiences
Deliver personalized engagement across patients, providers and stakeholders using AI-driven insights. Enable CRM intelligence, market insights and AI-powered sales copilots. Enhance patient support programs and adherence strategies while improving commercial effectiveness and experience across the healthcare ecosystem.
AI ecosystem
Scale AI securely with a robust ecosystem of hyperscalers, AI platforms and enterprise systems. Our AI offerings integrate seamlessly with Azure, AWS, Google Cloud and platforms like Salesforce, SAP and Veeva. Built-in governance ensures responsible AI adoption, regulatory compliance and scalable deployment in highly regulated life sciences environments.
Latest thinking
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.