AI Builder for Life Sciences

Transforming life sciences with AI Life sciences organizations are at a defining moment—balancing innovation, compliance and efficiency in an increasingly complex landscape. As an AI Builder, Cognizant empowers enterprises to move from experimentation to scale, enabling AI-native operations across research, manufacturing and patient engagement. From accelerating drug discovery and clinical trials to optimizing supply chains and delivering personalized patient experiences, we integrate generative AI, agentic AI and advanced analytics into every layer of the life sciences value chain.