Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) Operations Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025
Cognizant recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) Operations Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Everest Group recognized Cognizant's mature FCC delivery capabilities backed by deep domain expertise, strengthened through sustained investments in platform modernization, AI/ML, and analytics.

Read the report
