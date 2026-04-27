Across enterprise boardrooms, organizations are asking how to address legacy infrastructure and how fast AI can accelerate the shift. Mainframe modernization has evolved from a purely IT concern into a core strategic priority, with AI positioned as the long‑awaited catalyst. The urgency is real—but the path forward is far from simple.

According to our latest https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/insights/insights-blog/legacy-modernization-mandate-ai-timeline " target="_blank">research, integrating AI into the business has become a top-three driver for businesses to modernize their legacy systems.

85% of senior execs say their legacy blocks their ability to unlock value from AI

of senior execs say their legacy blocks their ability to unlock value from AI $2.4 trillion is https://www.aei.org/technology-and-innovation/inside-techs-2-trillion-technical-debt/ " target="_blank">the annual cost of technical debt in the US alone

is https://www.aei.org/technology-and-innovation/inside-techs-2-trillion-technical-debt/ " target="_blank">the annual cost of technical debt in the US alone 93% believe AI itself can help overhaul legacy infrastructure

The promise is real, and so is the complexity

AI is genuinely transforming what's possible in mainframe modernization. Deploying specialized agents in parallel across code analysis, dependency mapping, code transformation, test generation and data migration reshapes the economics of the modernization effort, historically characterized by massive cost and extended timelines.

Partnering with Anthropic, we've built a modernization accelerator powered by Claude agents across the full lifecycle. The productivity gains are real. The cycle-time compression is real.

But what makes that possible isn’t AI alone—it’s AI operating within guardrails that produce trusted, auditable and predictable modernization outcomes, along with fast learning and continuous improvement. That structure is enabled by teams that have done this before at scale using non-AI accelerators.

How modernization can pay for itself

One of the most important shifts in how we think about this: Modernization doesn't have to be funded as a cost; it can fund itself. Mainframe as a service (MFaaS) converts fixed infrastructure costs into a consumption-based model, creating structural savings through million-instructions-per-second (MIPS) optimization and ISV rationalization.

That financial headroom is what enables businesses to proceed with modernization without having to choose between operational stability and strategic transformation.

Why plug-and-play isn't a modernization strategy

When stakeholders ask about mainframe modernization, they're often imagining a scan-and-transform pipeline: Apply AI to the legacy estate, wait for the modern codebase to emerge. It's an appealing mental model, but it’s also incomplete. What it misses is both domain awareness and engineering depth.

Mainframe applications have accumulated decades of business logic, undocumented dependencies and domain specific behavior that often exists only in code—or in the institutional knowledge of engineers who have already retired.

AI can surface this complexity faster than any human team. But surfacing it and resolving it are two different things. Our AI-native modernization accelerator pairs Claude-powered agents with human-in-the-loop governance, securely deployed on Amazon Bedrock AgentCore. It includes a unified modernization dashboard, disciplined context-window management and chunking, deterministic artifacts, technical and business debt elimination, end-to-end traceability from legacy artifacts to modern implementations, built-in auditability, quality controls and risk gates.

A six-phase approach

Our AI-native modernization accelerator powered by Claude agents works across a six‑phase, agent‑orchestrated lifecycle—from estate discovery and wave planning to architecture selection, automated code generation, quality engineering, data migration, dual run and cutover readiness. Our agent architecture prioritizes predictability and control, with AI enhancing insight while deterministic systems guarantee outcomes. This ensures business parity at every step.