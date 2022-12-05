People are the heart of every organization. While machines help them work faster and smarter, they're the ones moving the meter. By enabling a highly mobile and interconnected workforce with technology from VMware, humans are empowered with new ways of working. With instant access to resources, as well as consolidated communications and project tracking, an interconnected workforce can accomplish amazing results regardless of the distance between them. Cognizant and Dell Technologies keep workers on the same page, so that together they can write the next chapter of your business.