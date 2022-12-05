We’re always innovating so you can accelerate your path from ideas to innovation.
At Cognizant, we believe innovation starts with human
ingenuity—that any idea, big or small, can make a difference. But it’s the organizations who focus on removing barriers to success who will take the lead.
We can help your organization turn ideas into innovation with solutions from Dell Technologies—and here’s how:
- Unleash innovation with multicloud by design
- Power innovation with modern data infrastructure
- Simplify your edge to generate more value
- Work and innovate everywhere
- Transform security with confidence
- Bring AI to your data
- Drive business transformation
OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES
Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.
Let’s unlock the full promise of multicloud by design and unleash innovation in your organization with Dell APEX. You can bring together public cloud agility and private cloud control with powerful technologies that you trust.
The Dell APEX-as-a-Service portfolio streamlines the traditional infrastructure lifecycle, from deployment to operations to decommissioning, while simplifying or offloading technology stack management.
Explore our end-to-end Dell APEX portfolio of multicloud, as-a-Service and pay-per-use solutions:
- Computer and HCI
- Storage
- Cyber and data protection
- Cloud platforms
- High-performance computing
- Device
- Custom solutions
To deliver on a new idea, you need confidence that your data and applications are secure and protected.
With Dell Technologies’ modern security solutions, you can overcome security complexity with scalable data protection across your entire environment, leading Zero Trust integration/orchestration and expert services—all run on a smart infrastructure. Our end-to-end solutions help you align security with your strategic priorities to build a future-ready business without compromise.
We partner with Dell Technologies to empower organizations to reinvent industries, including agriculture, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and retail, and public sector.
Our blueprint for success includes understanding industry trends and drivers, defining use cases with our customers and working with partners to build solutions that include software, partner IP, services and products.
Let’s partner to advance your transformation needs.
AWARDS & RECOGNITION
Our partners hold us to the highest standards.
They know what quality looks like. We’re proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering to the highest industry standards.
<p style="text-align: center;">To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:</p>
<h3 style="text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.delltechnologies.com/" target="_blank">Dell Technologies</a></h3>