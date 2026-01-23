Skip to main content Skip to footer
Clinical Data Management Operations PEAK Matrix® 2025
Cognizant recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Clinical Data Management Operations PEAK Matrix® 2025

Cognizant’s collective focus on client success, innovation and delivery excellence in clinical data management operations was recognized by Everest Group.

Cognizant rated a Leader in the Everest Group B2B Sales Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 Badge
