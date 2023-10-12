Point A to Point AI: How gen AI can revolutionize travel and transport

When New York International Airport opened in 1948, it had six runways with a seventh under construction. For the first few years of operation, the airport managed just 73 takeoffs and landings per day and was expected to accommodate about 3.5 million passengers annually.

Fast-forward to the present day and this facility now goes by the name of John F. Kennedy International Airport. The airport has grown to six terminals, serving an average of 2.7 million passengers per month with an estimated 2,400 takeoffs and landings each day. Congested and prone to delays, many industry experts say the airport was never designed to handle the volume of flights and passengers it does currently – especially when the flight volume for surrounding airports has also increased dramatically.

Unfortunately, New York City-area airports aren’t the only facilities struggling to meet increases in traffic and changes in demand. In fact, much of the infrastructure used by the travel and transportation industry, including rail, roads, and ports, was built decades ago and never intended to serve at the current scale. Lack of investment to modernize, upgrade and expand these facilities and assets has contributed to inefficiency, and prompted ongoing questions about reliability and safety. At the same time, even as these industries are experiencing significant growth, they are facing mounting pressure to reduce emissions and shrink their carbon footprint.

As the travel and transportation industries seek solutions to their current challenges, generative AI has emerged as a potential answer, enabling new levels of multi-modality, sustainability, inclusivity, and self-healing capabilities. But with the possibilities of this technology virtually limitless, where and how should organizations focus their efforts to achieve the most value?

In this article, we explore the potential of gen AI across a range of industry-specific use cases. We will also offer practical considerations for organizations looking to advance their generative AI journey while staying true to their ethics and their principles.