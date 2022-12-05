Skip to main content Skip to footer
Neotys
The success of your digital strategy relies on your ability to deliver fast and reliable software, regularly.

Creating great software quickly, using an optimized performance testing process, is your competitive advantage; agile and DevOps are part of the solution. Neotys has invested nearly 15 years of development in NeoLoad—the performance testing platform designed to accelerate agile and DevOps processes. It’s built by engineers who recognized that to achieve their agile adoption objective, they would need to create a product that facilitates superior load and performance testing continuously. The result: up to 10x faster test creation and maintenance with NeoLoad.

We’ve been building our solid relationship with Cognizant since 2012, with 100+ NeoLoad certified performance engineers strategically located at Cognizant offices around the world. Our partnership has been instrumental in go-to-market initiatives, product/service collaborations, enablements, and pricing and licensing agreements. Together, we bring you the performance, innovation and strategic advantage you need to grow with confidence.

Neotys partner logo
OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES

Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.

NeoLoad’s exclusive technology enables quick, efficient and frequent load and performance testing so you can confidently deploy your internet, intranet or native mobile applications no matter which architecture they use. NeoLoad lets you design tests faster, maintaining scripts in as little as 10% of the original design time while helping you automate testing in a continuous integration system, so you’re as agile as your development teams need you to be.

With NeoLoad, simple tasks are automated and difficult tasks are simpler. NeoLoad features help you:

  • Test with confidence. Cover more test cases, ensure professional-grade quality and make testers trusted partners.
  • Support agile. Make performance testing a key element of your agile software delivery processes.
  • Achieve DevOps. Make performance testing a continuous process across development, quality assurance and operations.
AWARDS & RECOGNITION

Our partners hold us to the highest standards.

They know what quality looks like. We’re proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering to the highest industry standards.

To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

Neotys

Continue the conversation

Let’s connect to find out what the power of our partnerships can do for you.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.