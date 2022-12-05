Skip to main content Skip to footer
In the age of agile, DevOps and continuous delivery, traditional test data provisioning will not keep pace.

Our test data generation (TDG) software solves one of the biggest bottlenecks in software testing today—test data provisioning. This patented technology represents a breakthrough in speed, cost, security, quality, simplicity and versatility not previously available in the enterprise test data management marketplace. With continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines needing faster test data delivery and new data privacy regulations like General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requiring 100% security, our partnership with Cognizant provides an ideal solution for your software development needs. Now in its 7th year, GenRocket’s real-time test data generation solution has been successfully deployed as an alternative to the use of sensitive production test data and costly test data management systems for enterprise customers in 10 vertical markets around the world, including financial services, insurance and healthcare environments.

OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES

Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.

GenRocket offers an engine for generating real-time synthetic test data based on your most complex data model. We are not talking about dummy data, we are talking about complete, accurate, representational test data with full referential integrity—in high volume and on-demand.

  • Real-time test data generation software solutions
  • No cost proof of concepts (POC)
  • Onboarding, training and deployment services
  • Professional services for integration and customization
  • Software maintenance and support

GenRocket is an ideal test data solution for a regulated industry like financial services. We deliver conditioned, controlled and fully secure data at speed to meet CI/CD pipeline and GDPR requirements.

  • Speed: 1,000% faster than traditional and home-grown test data management (TDM) solutions
  • Security: 100% secure data
  • Simplicity: faster deployments and easier use than traditional TDM solutions
  • Quality: industry-leading data quality
  • Versatility: solutions for just about every test data need
  • Cost: about 10% of alternative TDM solutions

GenRocket is an ideal test data solution for healthcare as the industry has extensive data privacy regulations. We deliver conditioned, controlled and fully secure data at speed to meet CI/CD pipeline and data privacy requirements.

  • Speed: 1,000% faster than traditional and home-grown TDM solutions
  • Security: 100% secure data
  • Simplicity: faster deployments and easier use than traditional TDM solutions
  • Quality: industry-leading data quality
  • Versatility: solutions for just about every test data need
  • Cost: about 10% of alternative TDM solutions
  • HL7 (Healthcare Level 7) support
  • X-12 EDI support

GenRocket is an ideal test data solution for insurance. We deliver conditioned, controlled and fully secure data in real time to meet CI/CD pipeline and data privacy requirements.

  • Speed: 1,000% faster than traditional and home-grown TDM solutions
  • Security: 100% secure data
  • Simplicity: faster deployments and easier use than traditional TDM solutions
  • Quality: industry-leading data quality
  • Versatility: solutions for just about every test data need
  • Cost: about 10% of alternative TDM solutions
To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

